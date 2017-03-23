Columbia football standout Bryce Thompson switching schools

Bryce Thompson is looking for a new school to finish his high school career.
Thompson announced Thursday that he would be transferring from Ben Lippen for his senior season.
“I would like to thank all of my teammates for the memories and great times we had,” Thompson posted on Twitter. “I would also like to thank Coach (Derrick) White and Coach (Scott) Jones throughout my time attending Ben Lippen.”
Ben Lippen coach Derrick White said Thompson is no longer enrolled at the school.
“I wish him the best of luck in the future,” White said. “He is a great talent and hope for nothing but the best for him.”
Ben Lippen was the second stop for Thompson, who transferred from Dutch Fork after his freshman year. He had to sit out his sophomore season at Ben Lippen because of academics but played a big role this year in helping the Falcons to the SCISA 3A championship.
Thompson scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Porter-Gaud in the title game. He had 1,819 yards total offense, 24 TDs last year and had three interceptions on defense.
Thompson is ranked No. 11 by 247Sports and 13th by rivals for the Class of 2018. He committed to Virginia Tech, which recruited him as a receiver, but some schools are recruiting him as a defensive back.
South Carolina is interested in him and has offered. He also has offers from South Carolina, Washington State, Colorado, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and N.C. State.
March 23, 2017
Comments