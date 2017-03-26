Spring Valley linebacker earns trip to The Opening

Channing Tindall earned his spot to The Opening.
The Spring Valley linebacker earned MVP honors at his position Sunday at The Nike Opening Regional in Atlanta. With that, he will be one of the 166 high school players to make it The Opening finals, which will be held in July at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
The Opening Finals are a four-day camp featuring some of the elite prospects in the country and are televised on ESPNU.
Tindall’s recruiting stock has grown over the last several months. South Carolina was one of the first schools to offer the junior but he was added several Division I offers since then. Other Power 5 offers include LSU, Notre Dame, N.C. State, Auburn, Wake Forest, Georgia and Florida.
Tindall, 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, is ranked No. 11 in South Carolina for the Class of 2018 by 247Sports. He racked up 144 tackles and eight sacks for the Vikings.
