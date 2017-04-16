High School Football

April 16, 2017 9:43 PM

Blythewood’s Isreal commits to West Virginia

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

David Isreal liked what he saw in his visit to West Virginia over the weekend and committed to the Mountaineers on Sunday.

The former Blythewood quarterback will graduate from Butler Community College in the spring and have four years to play three at WVU. Isreal also had offers from Memphis and San Diego.

Isreal threw for 1,842 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for the Grizzlies. His best game came against Independence where he threw for 391 yards and three scores.

As a senior at Blythewood, Isreal threw for 2,025 yards and 19 touchdowns.

