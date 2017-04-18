Batesburg-Leesville names one of its own new coach

Batesburg-Leesville hired one of its own to be its next football coach.

Former B-L player and current assistant Gary Adams was approved Tuesday as the school’s next coach at a Lexington 3 School Board meeting. Adams replaces Perry Woolbright, who left to become coach at Lexington.

Adams was a member of the Panthers’ state title team in 1999 and has been an assistant coach for 14 seasons, the past nine at B-L. He was the defensive coordinator last year.

He also is the school’s track coach and has coached soccer and girls basketball.

The Panthers advanced to the Class 2A state championship game this season, losing to Abbeville. B-L finished fourth in the region and won four playoff games on the road to get to the title game.

B-L graduates several key players from last year’s team, but returns quarterback Bishop Cannon and linebacker Tristan Wheeler.

Adams will be one of 10 new football coaches in the Midlands next season. Only C.A. Johnson has yet to name a new coach. Spring football practice can begin the Palmetto State in the first week of May.