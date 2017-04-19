Former Blythewood standout has Clemson in top five

Clemson is among Jordyn Adams’ final five schools he released Wednesday night.
Adams, the former Blythewood standout, also has Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and North Carolina in his final five schools. He said he is unsure when he will make his decision.
Adams attended Ohio State’s spring game over the weekend and was recently selected to U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Adams played at Blythewood through December before transferring to Green Hope High School in Cary, North Carolina. Adams’ father, Deke is an assistant coach at North Carolina.
The 6-foot-2 junior is No. 8 prospect in North Carolina by 247Sports and on ESPN’s Top 300 for Class of 2018.
At Blythewood, Adams threw for 2,350 yards and 24 touchdowns and also rushed for 793 yards and 11 TDs. 247Sports ranks Adams as the sixth ranked prospect in the North Carolina for football in the Class of 2018.
Adams also plays baseball and is hitting .423 with a homer and 14 RBI this season for Green Hope. He set a school record with five stolen bases in a game Monday against Enloe.
5️⃣ .... no order! pic.twitter.com/lwRQJQL7tb— J2 (@jordynadams10) April 19, 2017
