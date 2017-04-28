Who to watch in spring football

These top players in the Midlands are drawing a lot of college interest:
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley LB
Some of the his 20 offers include USC, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Auburn and UNC.
Kelijha Brown
Saluda DL
Wake Forest commit ranked in 247Sports Top 30 prospects for 2018 in S.C.
Hank Manos
Chapin OL
USC commit ranked in 247Sports’ Top 30 prospects for 2018 in S.C.
Wyatt Campbell
Lugoff-Elgin OL
The 6-foot7, 280-pound lineman has offers from Louisville, Duke and others.
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen QB
Transfer from Chapin ranked in 247Sports’ Top 30 prospects for 2018 in S.C.
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen Ath.
The 6-footer has offers from Army, Furman and East Carolina.
Damon Daley
Ridge View DT
Ranked in 247Sports’ Top 30 prospects for Class of 2018 in S.C.
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo DE
Getting interest from USC and Miami.
Jayden Brunson
Blythewood CB, SB
The Bengals speedster has run a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.
Bubba Williamson
North Central QB
He has started for the past three seasons.
Lou Bezjak
