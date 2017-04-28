High School Football

April 28, 2017 1:47 PM

Who to watch in spring football

By Lou Bezjak

These top players in the Midlands are drawing a lot of college interest:

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley LB

Some of the his 20 offers include USC, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Auburn and UNC.

Kelijha Brown

Saluda DL

Wake Forest commit ranked in 247Sports Top 30 prospects for 2018 in S.C.

Hank Manos

Chapin OL

USC commit ranked in 247Sports’ Top 30 prospects for 2018 in S.C.

Wyatt Campbell

Lugoff-Elgin OL

The 6-foot7, 280-pound lineman has offers from Louisville, Duke and others.

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen QB

Transfer from Chapin ranked in 247Sports’ Top 30 prospects for 2018 in S.C.

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen Ath.

The 6-footer has offers from Army, Furman and East Carolina.

Damon Daley

Ridge View DT

Ranked in 247Sports’ Top 30 prospects for Class of 2018 in S.C.

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo DE

Getting interest from USC and Miami.

Jayden Brunson

Blythewood CB, SB

The Bengals speedster has run a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.

Bubba Williamson

North Central QB

He has started for the past three seasons.

