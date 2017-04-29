Spring Valley’s Tindall is a hot commodity for college coaches

1:16 Trav Robertson reacts to becoming the new SC Democratic Party chairman Pause

2:47 Oil drilling off of South Carolina coast is exciting and scary

0:30 What it's like to be up close with great white shark Miss Carolina

3:05 Wil Crowe talks loss to Kentucky

1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting