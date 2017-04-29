Spring Valley’s Tindall is a hot commodity for college coaches

Robin Bacon’s phone and computer stay busy these days, in large part because of Channing Tindall.
College coaches are in constant contact with Bacon, the Spring Valley High football coach, about his star linebacker. Tindall’s recruiting and national profile have skyrocketed over the past several months and college coaches are flocking to talk with the rising senior.
Florida, Clemson, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Georgia all met with Tindall this week. Of those, Clemson is the only one not to offer – likely because of the limited amount of scholarships left for the Class of 2018.
“It is a little hectic sometimes, but you always want to have fun with (recruiting), so it’s been a blessing,” Tindall said. “It’s good to know dreams are coming true and all the sacrifices I have made in the past, like missing parties, has paid off.”
Tindall earned MVP honors at his position last month at The Nike Opening Regional in Atlanta. With that, he will be one of the 166 high school players to make it The Opening finals, which will be held in July at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. and be televised on ESPNU.
The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Tindall is the first Midlands player to earn an invite to The Opening since former Spring Valley standout Christian Miller, now at Alabama.
Scout Regional recruiting analyst Michael Clark saw Tindall at the Nike and Under Armour events and believes he has a chance to be one of the best linebacker prospects in the country.
Tindall is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina, according to 247Sports, and is the in the top 300 nationally by ESPN, Scout and 247Sports.
“Being at those camps can overwhelm you, but that wasn’t the case,” Clark said. “He was one of the best linebackers at both events. He is a major target for South Carolina and going to have tough decision when he decides on a school.”
Tindall hasn’t released a favorites list yet, but plans to probably in the summer. Tindall said he is looking at the second or third week in the college football season to announce his college choice.
He recently visited Florida, Alabama and Virginia Tech and plans to visit North Carolina and Penn State. The Crimson Tide offered last week and the Gators have him as one of their top priorities for their recruiting class.
The Gamecocks were the first power-five school to offer him in October and Tindall said he likes USC coach Will Muschamp’s background as a defensive coach.
“I like that South Carolina is a young team and I see coach Muschamp as a defensive guru,” Tindall said. “I also love (linebackers coach Coleman) Hutzler and I think he has the tools to help me take it to the next level.”
Tindall sees the pictures and jerseys on the walls at Spring Valley of past greats who played in the NFL, such as Peter and Michael Boulware, Andre Roberts and Lethon Flowers. Like them, he wants to leave his mark at the school.
“Every time I look at the wall, I’m like wow and I want to be like this guy or that guy,” Tindall said. “It gives me motivation to be even better than these guys and have my name on the board so students from Spring Valley can try to be better than me.”
Tindall had 144 tackles and eight sacks during his first full year at linebacker. He played defensive end his first two years and lined up about 20 percent of the plays there last year, according to Bacon.
This year, he’ll work exclusively at middle linebacker. Bacon thinks Tindall will have a shot at breaking the school’s single season tackle record set by Josh Harlan, who had more than 200 a few years ago.
“Biggest thing is he is so fast and is a good tackler in the open field and is getting better and better.” Bacon said. “I remember the Brookland-Cayce scrimmage last year where he made a play coming, and he made a play on a zero-yard game. And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this kid is going to be special.’ His closing speed is just so good.”
Because of that speed, colleges can see Tindall playing inside and outside linebacker.
“Channing is unique. He has played defensive end. He can play in the middle or outside. He has the ability to play multiple positions and impresses me,” Clark said. “He checks all the boxes, both on the field and off the field. He has got the total package and huge upside. Whatever school he goes to is getting a special player.”
Channing Tindall Profile
Class: Jr.
High School: Spring Valley
HT/WT: 6-3, 213
Position: Linebacker
Major Offers: South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Tennessee, LSU, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
