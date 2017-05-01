Midlands spring football story lines

With high school football practice starting Monday, here are a few story lines to follow over the next few weeks:
New coaches
The offseason was busy in the Midlands as far as coaching changes.
Ten schools made changes. C.A. Johnson is only school still without a coach.
New coaches in the Midlands include Collin Drafts (A.C. Flora), Gary Adams (Batesburg-Leesville), Brian Smith (Blythewood), Brian Rimpf (Camden), Marcus Lattimore (Heathwood Hall), Perry Woolbright (Lexington), Tyronne Drakeford (North Central), Bennett Weigle (Richland Northeast) and Blair Hardin (River Bluff).
Lattimore is the biggest name. It’s the first varsity head coaching job for the former South Carolina great. He was the running backs coach on the varsity squad and head coach for Heathwood’s championship middle school team last season.
Thompson back at Dutch Fork
After spending the past two years at Ben Lippen, Bryce Thompson will finish his career at Dutch Fork, where he played as a freshman.
Thompson is the No. 8 ranked prospect in South Carolina and has verbally committed to play at Virginia Tech. His additionshould help both offense and defense since he is a two-way player. He can provide a big boost in the passing game, which lost its top four receivers from last season.
Beatty, new faces at Ben Lippen
Trad Beatty, one of the top quarterback prospects in South Carolina for the Class of 2018, switched schools in the offseason – going from Chapin to Ben Lippen.
The rising senior is one of a few players to transfer to the Falcons over the winter, joining Chapin teammates Matt Johnson and Cole Burns, Cardinal Newman’s Akele Pauling and Dutch Fork’s Blake Harris.
Ben Lippen is coming off its first state championship.
Replacing Adams at Blythewood
First-year Blythewood coach Brian Smith has to find a quarterback to replace Jordyn Adams.
Adams would have been one of the top prospects in the state this year, but moved to North Carolina and is at Green Hope High. The U.S. Army All-American had more than 3,000 yards of total offense and 35 touchdowns last year.
Smith said Quentin Singleton, Quinton Patten and Davion Blackwell will compete for the job.
Some of the other schools looking to replace a quarterback include Dutch Fork, Airport, Chapin, A.C. Flora, White Knoll, River Bluff, Lexington, Gray Collegiate and Camden.
Replacing Staley at Ridge View
Finding a replacement at defensive end for Damani Staley will be one of the biggest priorities this spring for Ridge View coach Perry Parks.
Staley combined for 50 sacks over the past two years and was The State’s Defensive Player of the Year twice.
Senior Darnell Grice, who had 64 tackles and two quarterback hurries last year, will get first crack.
Westwood dealing with Hawkins’ death
Westwood will hit the practice field this week for the first time since the death of junior defensive end/linebacker Ellis Hawkins, who was killed in a car accident March 31.
He would have been a starter for the Redhawks. He had 38 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss last season.
Irmo looks to turn things around
After three consecutive losing seasons, Irmo coach Reggie Kennedy is looking for a breakthrough.
The Yellow Jackets lost all-purpose back Jeffrey Tharp and lineman Nick Comfort but return several starters, including quarterback Mason Lassiter, receivers Winston Hill, Raekwon Heath and defensive player Trajan Jeffcoat.
Cook leaves big void for Gilbert
Finding a replacement for running back Catriez Cook will be one of the top tasks for Gilbert this season.
Indians coach Chad Leaphart might not have to look outside of the Cook family to find his successor. Sophomore DeAndre Cook, Catriez’s brother, and junior Cody Temples will be the leading candidates to replace the Newberry signee, who rushed for 1,781 yards last year.
B-C looks to build on record year
Brookland-Cayce won a school-record 12 games last season and was within one game of playing for state title.
The Bearcats lost several key players from last year’s team, including Coastal Carolina signee Tay Pringle, Marquis McCoy, Sammy Lykes and Quentin Hook.
B-C returns quarterback Reed Charpia, who threw for more than 2,500 yards last year.
Comments