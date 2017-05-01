Thompson returns to Dutch Fork to help strengthen state champs

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts isn’t sure what position Bryce Thompson will play this season but knows it will be a big role for the defending Class 5A state champions.
Thompson, who transferred from Ben Lippen in March, was on the field with the rest of his teammates Monday as spring practice began around South Carolina on Monday.
“I haven’t coached Bryce in so long I don’t know what he is going to do, but I know he is a special athlete. I will use him to put pressure on all my offensive guys, quarterback, running back and receiver, because he could play any of those. If they don’t get the job done, Bryce will be in there.”
Thompson, who attended Dutch Fork as a freshman, played receiver and quarterback in the rain-shortened practice. He also will play some at defensive back and on special teams this season as well.
Thompson will be a big weapon for the offense, which lost its top four receivers from last year.
“It doesn’t matter what I play,” said Thompson, a Virginia Tech commit. “I can play guard just as long as I can benefit the team.”
Thompson is ranked in ESPN’s Top 300 for the class of 2018 and showed his ability at receiver Sunday at Rivals Three Stripe Camp. He made a one-hand grab which he called his “Odell Beckham” moment and was named the camp’s top WR/TE.
Thompson’s athletic ability has never been the issue. As a freshman at Dutch Fork, he rushed for 281 yards and three scores, including a 132-yard effort against Irmo.
But Thompson said some academic issues and other factors forced him to leave Dutch Fork and end up at Ben Lippen. He sat out his sophomore year but helped the Falcons to their first state championship in December.
Three months later, Thompson returned to Dutch Fork. He said being part of the Silver Foxes’ program was the best fit to end his career.
“Lot of great structure out here, and I feel like it will help me in college,” Thompson said. “I knew I needed to play some more competition. Lot of colleges said I needed to. This is the best fit over here, and they are the reigning champs.”
Knotts is glad to have Thompson back in the program and is confident Thompson has grown from past mistakes.
“I think Bryce knows what is at stake here, and he will show some maturity and do what he is supposed to do,” Knotts said.
