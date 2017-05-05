Westwood playing to honor teammate killed in car wreck

There are many ways the Westwood High football team plans to honor the memory of Ellis Hawkins this season and one of them is by their play on the field.

The Redhawks took the first step in that direction this week as spring practice began.

“We just try to honor Ellis in everything we do. I think it is motivation in everything we do. The other day in practice, we broke it down on E45 (Hawkins’ number),” Westwood coach Dustin Curtis said. “It is going to be a recurring theme for us.

“Kids want to compete and get back on the grass and remember their brother. We want to practice in a way to make him proud.”

Hawkins, whose birthday is Monday, was killed in a car accident March 30 on Wilson Boulevard. Hawkins’ teammates, Kevonte Miller and Cortes Branham, sustained minor injuries in the crash and were practicing this week.

Hawkins, a rising senior, was a two-sport athlete and was a member of Westwood’s basketball team. He played linebacker and defensive end for the Redhawks and had 38 tackles last season.

Curtis said the past few weeks have been tough, especially for the two in the car with Hawkins. But the team has leaned on each other and draws inspiration from the Hawkins’ family and faith.

Ellis Hawkins, Westwood High football player who was killed in a car accident. Special to The State

Curtis called Hawkins’ enthusiasm “infectious” and his presence is sorely missed. Curtis said he will need others on the team to step up and replace the energy Hawkins brought every day.

“He always wanted to get better,” defensive back Sterling Scott said. “His spirit is out here with us. We try to do every practice and play for him. He means something to all of us. We want to show on the field how much he means to us.”

Scott knew Hawkins since the two were in kindergarten and remembers the fun they had together. He said Hawkins always did everything 100 percent, whether it was just a walk-through in practice or lifting in the weight room.

The team will carry Hawkins’ jersey on the field at every game. The Redhawks will wear “EH45” stickers on the back of their helmet and his jersey will be retired and hang outside the locker room.

Texas Roadhouse held a fundraiser for the Hawkins family this week, with 10 percent of all food sales to help pay for funeral and other expenses.

Curtis said a tribute is planned at the school on May 30, with a variety of activities planned by students.

“He is in a better place with God,” Scott said. “Every game we are going to dedicate to Ellis and play how he wanted us to play.”