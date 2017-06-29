Ben Lippen’s Kyle Wright narrows list of college choices

Ben Lippen running back/linebacker Kyle Wright has trimmed his list of schools he will be picking from for his college choice.
On Thursday Wright announced his top seven schools are Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, Georgia State, Navy, Purdue and Temple. He says Temple is favorite now and visited there earlier this month. Teammate Trad Beatty committed to Temple this summer.
Wright has no timetable for announcing his decision.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Wright has made unofficial visits to all but Colorado and Purdue in his final seven. He has plans to visit Colorado at some point. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 22 prospect in state.
Wright rushed for 574 yards and seven touchdowns in helping the Falcons to the SCISA 3A title. On defense, he was fourth on the team with 55 tackles and also had 3 ½ sacks.
Comments