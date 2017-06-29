Ben Lippen running back/linebacker Kyle Wright announced his final seven schools are Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, Georgia State, Navy, Purdue and Temple.
Ben Lippen running back/linebacker Kyle Wright announced his final seven schools are Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, Georgia State, Navy, Purdue and Temple. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
Ben Lippen running back/linebacker Kyle Wright announced his final seven schools are Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, Georgia State, Navy, Purdue and Temple. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

High School Football

June 29, 2017 1:55 PM

Ben Lippen’s Kyle Wright narrows list of college choices

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Ben Lippen running back/linebacker Kyle Wright has trimmed his list of schools he will be picking from for his college choice.

On Thursday Wright announced his top seven schools are Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, Georgia State, Navy, Purdue and Temple. He says Temple is favorite now and visited there earlier this month. Teammate Trad Beatty committed to Temple this summer.

Wright has no timetable for announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Wright has made unofficial visits to all but Colorado and Purdue in his final seven. He has plans to visit Colorado at some point. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 22 prospect in state.

Wright rushed for 574 yards and seven touchdowns in helping the Falcons to the SCISA 3A title. On defense, he was fourth on the team with 55 tackles and also had 3 ½ sacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trad Beatty junior season football highlights

Trad Beatty junior season football highlights 7:12

Trad Beatty junior season football highlights
Former Batesburg-Leesville standout Dontrelle Inman excited to give back with first football camp 1:41

Former Batesburg-Leesville standout Dontrelle Inman excited to give back with first football camp
Gamecock commit Darius Rush eyes spot on Shrine Bowl roster 1:34

Gamecock commit Darius Rush eyes spot on Shrine Bowl roster

View More Video

Sports Videos