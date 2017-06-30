Thornton Dykes participates in drill during football practice last year at Northside Christian School in Lexington Stacy Bell was named the new football coach at Northside Christian.
Thornton Dykes participates in drill during football practice last year at Northside Christian School in Lexington Stacy Bell was named the new football coach at Northside Christian. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

High School Football

Northside Christian names new football coach

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

June 30, 2017 3:38 PM

Northside Christian has filled its football coaching vacancy.

Former Heathwood Hall and Brookland-Cayce assistant Stacy Bell was named the Crusaders’ new football coach. Bell replaces Jerry Brown, who coached the team in its inaugural season in 2016 before taking the job at Wade Hampton.

Northside Christian, which went 3-6 last year, will compete in SCISA 8-man football this season before moving up to 11-man in 2016.

“I am just excited to be here, and I look forward to what God has in store for this football program,” Bell said in a release.

Bell had two stints as B-C assistant coach and was the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator the past two years. He also had two stints as Heathwood Hall defensive coordinator in 1993 and 1998-2005.

Bell also was the defensive line coach at Columbia High School in 2013 and coached at Maine Maritime, a Division III college, in 1994.

