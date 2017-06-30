Wynn is down to Gamecocks, Bulldogs and Crimson Tide

Stephon Wynn, a major college football prospect and Anderson native who transferred from T.L. Hanna High School to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., earlier this year, is down to three.
The four-star defensive end will announce a verbal commitment to Georgia, South Carolina or Alabama at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
He said all three schools are equally in the running.
He plans to make the commitment official during the early signing period in December, or on National Signing Day in February, when prospective student-athletes are allowed to sign scholarship offers.
Wynn said he wanted to make his announcement in Anderson for a few reasons.
“My grandmother passed away July 1, when I was in middle school, so I’m doing this in her memory,” he said. “I also wanted to do this in my hometown where everything started.
“I wanted everyone who has played a role in my development, who has been a part of my life, the chance to be there.”
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect has cut his list from 27 reported offers, including Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville and Florida.
“It has been a long process. I’ve visited each school, and all have been great,” he said. “I’m just mulling things over to make the best decision.”
Wynn is considered a consensus four-star prospect by recruiting services and is regarded as a top-five defensive end nationally.
Last season, Wynn had 77 total tackles, with 10 for loss. He also notched a team-highs with 9.5 sacks, 21 quarterback pressures and 2 pass breakups.
Wynn said the focus is not all on football when it comes to his decision.
Since transferring to IMG, Wynn has added 20 pounds to his frame and improved his quickness, among other things.
“It has helped me grow up, learn how to live on my own,” he said. “I was not expecting to put on the weight as quick as I did. It was good weight, it just came on.”
He said he is looking forward to committing so he can focus on continuing his preparation for college.
“I’m really working on using my hands and hand quickness,” Wynn said. “I’m focusing on my pass-rushing. I’m not able to bull rush people, so I’m having to focus on increasing my speed.”
