Roll Tide: Top in-state recruit Stephon Wynn picks Alabama

In the end, the idea of playing for the king of the SEC was too much for Stephon Wynn to turn down.
The Anderson native and four-star defensive end who’s spending his final year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., verbally committed to Alabama’s 2018 class on Saturday at the Anderson Recreation Center.
“At this point, I’m done. At IMG, I don’t really have any time to take visits,” Wynn said.
Wynn made his announcement on the four-year anniversary of his grandmother’s death. Calling it a “special day,” the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Wynn said South Carolina was third on his list.
“It was real close between Georgia and Alabama,” Wynn said. “If I didn’t go visit Alabama, I’d be committed to Georgia right now.”
Wynn, 247Sports’ fifth-ranked strong side defensive end in the country, visited USC several times and was a major priority for coach Will Muschamp, and the family had nothing against the Bulldogs or the Gamecocks.
Wynn’s father, Stephon Sr., played tight end at Clemson from 1993-94, and it was expected early on in the recruitment process that he would become a legacy player for the Tigers, but Wynn decided to play in the SEC. He had 27 total offers before zeroing in on those three main schools.
“For a long time, (Alabama’s) been the best in the country,” Wynn Sr. said. “If Stephon wants to be great and have the opportunity to be great, why not get it from a great university? That’s how we looked at it.”
Wynn’s final unofficial visit was at Alabama on June 10 sealed the deal. He said the Crimson Tide sold him on being used in a similar fashion to Jonathan Allen, an All-American defensive lineman and first-round NFL draft pick by the Washington Redskins. Two weeks later, he made his decision.
At T.L. Hanna in 2016, Wynn produced 77 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks as a junior. As a sophomore, he racked up 73 tackles, 13 TFLs and four sacks.
