WACH Fox releases Friday Night Rivals football schedule

Defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork will be one of the teams featured on the third year of WACH Fox’s Sonic Friday Night Rivals football.
On Thursday, the network released its 11-game schedule, which begins Aug. 18 when Ridge View hosts Sumter. RV coach Perry Parks is a former standout at Sumter.
Dutch Fork will make its appearance Sept. 22 at Westwood. Other marquee matchups include Fairfield Central at Blythewood on Sept. 1 and Chapin at Brookland-Cayce on Sept. 15.
Nine different teams will make their first appearance and five counties and 11 different school districts will be represented. Games will be carried on WACH Fox’s digital station, 57.2 (Time Warner Cable 1250) and streamed online at www.wach.com.
WACH sports anchor and former Gamecock/NFL standout Corey Miller will handle play-by-play duties. Stacy Hough, who co-hosts The Zone on 94.9 FM in Columbia, will be the color commentator and WACH Fox’s Courtney King is the sideline reporter.
Sonic Friday Night Rivals Schedule
Aug. 18 – Sumter at Ridge View
Aug. 25 – Dreher at Columbia
Sept. 1 – Fairfield Central at Blythewood
Sept. 8 – Keenan at White Knoll
Sept. 15 – Chapin at Brookland-Cayce
Sept. 22 – Dutch Fork at Westwood
Sept. 29 – Lakewood at Lugoff-Elgin
Oct. 6 – Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
Oct. 13 – Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson
Oct. 20 – Irmo at River Bluff
Oct. 27 – Pelion at Gilbert
