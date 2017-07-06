Defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork will be one of 22 teams featured on WACH Fox’s Friday Night Rivals football schedule.
High School Football

July 06, 2017 11:27 PM

WACH Fox releases Friday Night Rivals football schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork will be one of the teams featured on the third year of WACH Fox’s Sonic Friday Night Rivals football.

On Thursday, the network released its 11-game schedule, which begins Aug. 18 when Ridge View hosts Sumter. RV coach Perry Parks is a former standout at Sumter.

Dutch Fork will make its appearance Sept. 22 at Westwood. Other marquee matchups include Fairfield Central at Blythewood on Sept. 1 and Chapin at Brookland-Cayce on Sept. 15.

Nine different teams will make their first appearance and five counties and 11 different school districts will be represented. Games will be carried on WACH Fox’s digital station, 57.2 (Time Warner Cable 1250) and streamed online at www.wach.com.

WACH sports anchor and former Gamecock/NFL standout Corey Miller will handle play-by-play duties. Stacy Hough, who co-hosts The Zone on 94.9 FM in Columbia, will be the color commentator and WACH Fox’s Courtney King is the sideline reporter.

Sonic Friday Night Rivals Schedule

Aug. 18 – Sumter at Ridge View

Aug. 25 – Dreher at Columbia

Sept. 1 – Fairfield Central at Blythewood

Sept. 8 – Keenan at White Knoll

Sept. 15 – Chapin at Brookland-Cayce

Sept. 22 – Dutch Fork at Westwood

Sept. 29 – Lakewood at Lugoff-Elgin

Oct. 6 – Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Oct. 13 – Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson

Oct. 20 – Irmo at River Bluff

Oct. 27 – Pelion at Gilbert

