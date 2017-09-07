High school football Week 3 picks, previews and top games

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking the winners:
Friday
Ben Lippen (1-1) at Hammond (2-0)
Players to Watch – BL: QB Trad Beatty, RB/LB Kyle Wright; H: QB Corbett Glick, DL Alex Huntley
Notes: Ben Lippen won both meetings last year, including 41-14 in playoffs. Hammond had 11 turnovers in two games against BL last season. … Hammond QB Corbett Glick has completed 65 percent of his passes and leads Midlands with seven TD passes. … Ben Lippen had 836 yards of offense in win over Heathwood Hall two weeks ago. … Hammond WR Lucas Prickett caught seven passes for 83 yards against Laurence Manning after missing the opener with an injury.
Pick: Ben Lippen
Blythewood (2-1) at Westwood (2-1)
Players to Watch – B: RB Jaylon Boyd, LB Patrick Godbolt; W: WR Cortes Braham, DL Nick Williams
Notes: Blythewood won last year, 28-20 and leads all-time series, 3-2. … Bengals defense allowing 12.3 points a game. … Blythewood likely will be without quarterback Quentin Patten who left last week’s game with injury. … QB Ahmon Greene came off bench and had 236 yards of offense and three TDs. ... Redhawks starting QB Elijah Heatley is second in Midlands with 622 yards passing … Westwood’s defense has 16 sacks through three games.
Pick: Westwood
Chapin (2-1) at Newberry (3-0)
Players to Watch – C: OL Hank Manos, WR Xzavion Gordon; N: RB Amir Abrams, QB Tyriq Goodman
Notes: Newberry won last year, 32-18 and leads the series 16-6. … Newberry looking for first 4-0 start since 2013. … Newberry’s Amir Abrams leads the Midlands in rushing and touchdowns. … Chapin’s Xzavion Gordon had four touchdown catches last week.
Pick: Newberry
Ridge View (2-1) at Fairfield Central (2-1)
Players to Watch – RV: QB JaVon Anderson, DL Damion Daley; FC: QB Antonio Jackson, LB Dorian Glenn
Notes: Fairfield Central leads series 6-1 but Ridge View won last season, 22-20. … Eight different players have at least one sack for Ridge View. … The Blazers are averaging 358 yards on offense. … Fairfield Central scored 100 points combined in its first two games but scored just six last week against Blythewood.
Pick: Ridge View
OTHER PICKS
(Picks in bold face caps)
Friday
C.A. JOHNSON at North
Cardinal Newman at LAURENCE MANNING
CHERAW at Camden
COLUMBIA at Lee Central
Eau Claire at LAMAR
GILBERT at Airport
Laurens at IRMO
LEXINGTON at North Augusta
LUGOFF-ELGIN at A.C. Flora
NORTH CENTRAL at Timmonsville
Mid-Carolina at BATESBURG-LEESVILLE
RICHLAND NORTHEAST at Lower Richland
DREHER at River Bluff
Keenan at WHITE KNOLL
