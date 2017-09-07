Blythewood will face crosstown rival Westwood on Friday night in one of the top matchups in the Midlands this week.
High School Football

High school football Week 3 picks, previews and top games

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 11:33 AM

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking the winners:

Friday

Ben Lippen (1-1) at Hammond (2-0)

Players to Watch – BL: QB Trad Beatty, RB/LB Kyle Wright; H: QB Corbett Glick, DL Alex Huntley

Notes: Ben Lippen won both meetings last year, including 41-14 in playoffs. Hammond had 11 turnovers in two games against BL last season. … Hammond QB Corbett Glick has completed 65 percent of his passes and leads Midlands with seven TD passes. … Ben Lippen had 836 yards of offense in win over Heathwood Hall two weeks ago. … Hammond WR Lucas Prickett caught seven passes for 83 yards against Laurence Manning after missing the opener with an injury.

Pick: Ben Lippen

Blythewood (2-1) at Westwood (2-1)

Players to Watch – B: RB Jaylon Boyd, LB Patrick Godbolt; W: WR Cortes Braham, DL Nick Williams

Notes: Blythewood won last year, 28-20 and leads all-time series, 3-2. … Bengals defense allowing 12.3 points a game. … Blythewood likely will be without quarterback Quentin Patten who left last week’s game with injury. … QB Ahmon Greene came off bench and had 236 yards of offense and three TDs. ... Redhawks starting QB Elijah Heatley is second in Midlands with 622 yards passing … Westwood’s defense has 16 sacks through three games.

Pick: Westwood

Chapin (2-1) at Newberry (3-0)

Players to Watch – C: OL Hank Manos, WR Xzavion Gordon; N: RB Amir Abrams, QB Tyriq Goodman

Notes: Newberry won last year, 32-18 and leads the series 16-6. … Newberry looking for first 4-0 start since 2013. … Newberry’s Amir Abrams leads the Midlands in rushing and touchdowns. … Chapin’s Xzavion Gordon had four touchdown catches last week.

Pick: Newberry

Ridge View (2-1) at Fairfield Central (2-1)

Players to Watch – RV: QB JaVon Anderson, DL Damion Daley; FC: QB Antonio Jackson, LB Dorian Glenn

Notes: Fairfield Central leads series 6-1 but Ridge View won last season, 22-20. … Eight different players have at least one sack for Ridge View. … The Blazers are averaging 358 yards on offense. … Fairfield Central scored 100 points combined in its first two games but scored just six last week against Blythewood.

Pick: Ridge View

OTHER PICKS

(Picks in bold face caps)

Friday

C.A. JOHNSON at North

Cardinal Newman at LAURENCE MANNING

CHERAW at Camden

COLUMBIA at Lee Central

Eau Claire at LAMAR

GILBERT at Airport

Laurens at IRMO

LEXINGTON at North Augusta

LUGOFF-ELGIN at A.C. Flora

NORTH CENTRAL at Timmonsville

Mid-Carolina at BATESBURG-LEESVILLE

RICHLAND NORTHEAST at Lower Richland

DREHER at River Bluff

Keenan at WHITE KNOLL

