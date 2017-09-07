Friday’s Summerville at Dutch Fork football game has been postponed.
Friday’s Summerville at Dutch Fork football game has been postponed. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Hurricane Irma shifts football schedule for some Midlands teams

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 12:19 PM

The threat of Hurricane Irma has had an effect on some of the high school football schedule in the Midlands this week.

Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall (6:30 p.m.) Sumter at Spring Valley (7:30 p.m.) and will be played tonight, while Friday’s Summerville at Dutch Fork game is postponed.

Sumter athletic director Curtis Johnson said their game was moved up in case the schools buses had to be used for evacuations Friday or if school in Sumter County was canceled. Plus, Johnson said school could be used as a shelter.

The Summerville at Dutch Fork football game has been postponed because Dorchester District 2 schools has canceled classes for Friday.

Dutch Fork and Summerville will try to make it up but it might be hard since both have had their bye weeks.

In addition to the football games, Saturday’s Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic cross country meet at Sandhills Research Center also has been cancelled because of school districts along the coast and to the possibility of Columbia and Greenville County School buses not being available to teams.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Sumter at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Ben Lippen at Hammond

Blythewood at Westwood

C.A. Johnson at North

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning

Chapin at Newberry

Cheraw at Camden

Columbia at Lee Central

Eau Claire at Lamar

Gilbert at Airport

Laurens at Irmo

Lexington at North Augusta

Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy

Northside Christian at Richard Winn

North Central at Timmonsville

Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville

Richland Northeast at Lower Richland

Ridge View at Fairfield Central

Dreher at River Bluff

Summerville at Dutch Fork, ppd.

Keenan at White Knoll

