Hurricane Irma shifts football schedule for some Midlands teams

The threat of Hurricane Irma has had an effect on some of the high school football schedule in the Midlands this week.
Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall (6:30 p.m.) Sumter at Spring Valley (7:30 p.m.) and will be played tonight, while Friday’s Summerville at Dutch Fork game is postponed.
Sumter athletic director Curtis Johnson said their game was moved up in case the schools buses had to be used for evacuations Friday or if school in Sumter County was canceled. Plus, Johnson said school could be used as a shelter.
The Summerville at Dutch Fork football game has been postponed because Dorchester District 2 schools has canceled classes for Friday.
Dutch Fork and Summerville will try to make it up but it might be hard since both have had their bye weeks.
In addition to the football games, Saturday’s Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic cross country meet at Sandhills Research Center also has been cancelled because of school districts along the coast and to the possibility of Columbia and Greenville County School buses not being available to teams.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Sumter at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Ben Lippen at Hammond
Blythewood at Westwood
C.A. Johnson at North
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning
Chapin at Newberry
Cheraw at Camden
Columbia at Lee Central
Eau Claire at Lamar
Gilbert at Airport
Laurens at Irmo
Lexington at North Augusta
Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy
Northside Christian at Richard Winn
North Central at Timmonsville
Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville
Richland Northeast at Lower Richland
Ridge View at Fairfield Central
Dreher at River Bluff
Summerville at Dutch Fork, ppd.
Keenan at White Knoll
Comments