Sophomore duo provides big punch for Hammond defensive line

Lucas Prickett heard the talk and wanted to get a glimpse for himself.
The Hammond senior receiver wanted to see how his newest teammate Jordan Burch performed on the defense line in his first game for the Skyhawks.
The sophomore transfer didn’t disappoint as he had four tackles and six hurries and recovered a fumble in the win over Laurence Manning.
“Last week being Jordan’s first game, I was like, ‘How good is this guy?’ I had never seen him play before,” Prickett said. “But he is the real deal.”
The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who also is a standout on the basketball court, still is getting used to his new surroundings. Burch didn’t move to Columbia with his family until late in the summer and missed Hammond’s opener while still getting acclimated. At Wednesday’s practice, he was working extra drills on technique and schemes.
Burch played opposite five-star recruit and Clemson commit Xavier Thomas last season at Wilson. He had 50 tackles, was named to MaxPreps Freshman All-American team and already claims offers from South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, Duke and Oregon.
“Jordan is a phenomenal talent and a great young man. We are really enjoying having him here,” Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said. “Jordan is still learning the ins and outs and technique of how we do things. Sometimes, you can see he is thinking a little bit more than playing. We just want him to come out and play fast.”
Burch isn’t the only one teams have to worry about on the Skyhawks’ defensive line. Sophomore Alex “Boogie” Huntley is a Division I prospect, has an offer from South Carolina and started both ways as a freshman last season.
Huntley, who also plays lacrosse, played for Team USA in the 16-under All-Star football game against Team Ontario in January.
“They are young, are just sophomores and still growing. But what they do give us is size up front that we haven’t had for years,” Kimrey said. “Boogie is weighing in about 275 pounds, and Jordan is upwards of 250 pounds. So that gives us a size advantage so maybe we couldn’t get blown off the ball so much.”
Kimrey said having those guys, along with Ben Ginsburg, takes pressure off the rest of the defense, and Huntley has enjoyed playing along side Burch so far.
“If offense runs outside, they get Jordan, and if they run inside, they get at me. It is a great duo,” Huntley said.
Huntley had three sacks in last week’s win against Laurence Manning and has benefited by only having to play one defense so far this season. Plus, Kimrey said he has gotten stronger in the offseason.
“Boogie has committed himself to the weight room in the offseason,” Kimrey said. “We really see a motor in him playing one way that we didn’t see last year. He is a great, young man. He has a 3.5 GPA and glad he is a Skyhawk.”
Bunch and Huntley will be two of several Division I prospects on display in tonight’s matchup with Ben Lippen. The defending SCISA Class 3A champions have two Division I commitments in quarterback Trad Beatty (Temple) and offensive lineman Blake Harris (Army). Running back Kyle Wright also is a Division I offer, and four or five other players also are getting Division I or FCS looks.
Ben Lippen defeated Hammond twice last year on its way to winning its first SCISA 3A championship.
“It is going to be a good challenge for us,” Huntley said. “I didn’t like the way the seniors went out last year with a loss, and I don’t like to lose. I think it will be a much better game than last year.”
