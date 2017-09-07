Spring Valley rallies in second half for 51-34 win

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon didn’t like the fact he had to scramble as Hurricane Irma pushed the Vikings top 10 showdown with Sumter to Thursday night.
He certainly didn’t like it when his team trailed by three scores in the first quarter. But a dominant final three quarters rallied No. 7 Spring Valley (4-0) to a 51-34 victory against No. 8 Sumter (3-1) at Harry Parone Stadium.
“This was the game to test us to find out how good we are,” Bacon said. “The first three games we were pretty lucky, but Sumter is a great team. It’s a huge game for us going into region play.”
The Vikings turned it over twice in the first quarter and found themselves down 21-3. But a Quincy Hill to Malik Wesley combination quickly brought the Vikings back.
It started with a 51-yard strike to Wesley late in the first quarter. After a Sumter fumble, Hill connected with Wesley on a 36-yard touchdown strike. The Spring Valley defense got the ball back with a fourth down stop, and Wesley broke free for an 86-yard reception touchdown.
KEY NUMBERS
23: The Vikings defense allowed 23 yards and one first down on the first six drives of the second half.
5: Wesley has five touchdowns on the season with just six receptions.
THEY SAID IT
“We didn’t look very good on defense in the first quarter, but they turned it around big time after that.” – Robin Bacon
“We believed in each other. We got down but we fought because we didn’t want to let each other down.” – Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
SV – Alex Herrera 21 FG, 8:29
S – Dajon Butts 9 run (Roman Childers kick), 5:39
S – Butts 6 run (Childers kick), 3:43
S – Jonathan Henry 30 run (Childers kick), 2:39
SV – Malik Wesley 51 pass from Quincy Hill (Herrera kick), 1:09
2nd Quarter
SV – Wesley 36 pass from Hill (kick failed), 11:16
SV – Wesley 86 pass from Hill (pass failed), 7:06
S – Butts 2 run (pass failed)
3rd Quarter
SV – Jacquez Terrell 1 run (Wesley pass from Hill), 6:07
SV – Ajani Tonge 35 fumble return (Herrera kick), 5:22
SV – Jalen Geiger 19 run (Herrera kick), 0:59
4th Quarter
SV – Hill 6 run (Herrera kick), 4:51
S – Tywionne Williams 3 pass from Jackson (Childers kick), 0:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: S: Jonathan Henry 14-140, Zaykiem Jackson 16-117, Justice Wells 7-40, Dajon Butts 5-21. SV: Tate I’aulualo12-75, Quincy Hill 8-79, Jaylon Morris 8-84, Jacquez Terrell 6-40.
Passing: S: Jackson 7-13-0-107. SV: Hill 4-6-0-206.
Receiving: S: Jalen Rouse 2-29, Paul Gotshall 1-18. SV: Malik Wesley 4-206.
