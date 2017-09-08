Week 3 Midlands and SC high school football scoreboard

Midlands scores
Batesburg-Leesville 14, Mid-Carolina 7
C.A. Johnson 28, North 8
Cheraw 35, Camden 21
Dreher 17, River Bluff 14
Gilbert 44, Airport 28
Greenwood Raptors 40, Providence Athletic Club 12
Hammond 35, Ben Lippen 20
Irmo 28, Laurens 21
Lamar 47, Eau Claire 0
Laurence Manning 40, Cardinal Newman 21
Lee Central 14, Columbia 7
Lower Richland 21, Richland Northeast 0
Lugoff-Elgin 21, A.C. Flora 6
Newberry 21, Chapin 14
North Augusta 40, Lexington 14
Pinewood Prep 31, Heathwood Hall 14 (Thursday)
Richard Winn 48, Northside Christian 42
Ridge View 35, Fairfield Central 19
Spring Valley 51, Sumter 34 (Thursday)
Summerville at Dutch Fork, ppd.
Timmonsville 50, North Central 21
W.W. King Academy 52, Calhoun Academy 44
Westwood 28, Blythewood 9
White Knoll 41, Keenan 13
Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy
Statewide scores
Abbeville 28, Lincoln County, Ga. 14
Andrew Jackson Academy 44, Laurens Academy 18
Aynor 46, Creek Bridge 0
Barnwell 23, Wade Hampton (H) 20
Belmont South Point, N.C. 28, Clover 0
Boiling Springs 48, Rock Hill 23
Buford 27, Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 24
Central 21, McBee 18
Chapman 52, Chesnee 0
Charlotte Harding, N.C. 35, Gaffney 28
Chester 43, Lancaster 22
Chesterfield 44, Anson County, N.C. 12
Conway 35, Hartsville 21
Dillon Christian 65, Greenwood Christian 41
Eastside 49, Wade Hampton (G) 0
Emerald 37, Ninety Six 25
Florence Christian 27, Oakbrook Prep 9
Fort Mill 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 9
Georgetown 49, Stratford 47
Greenville 55, Christ Church Episcopal 14
Greer 42, D.W. Daniel 23
Hemingway 54, Andrews 31
Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 28, Camden Military Academy 14
Hillcrest 57, J.L. Mann 16
James F. Byrnes 48, Northwestern 14
Johnsonville 14, Hannah-Pamplico 8
Lake View 29, Mullins 22
Lewisville 62, Whitmire 6
Liberty 35, Blue Ridge 8
Loris 14, Green Sea Floyds 6, OT
Manning 21, Crestwood 20
Mauldin 23, Woodmont 21
McCormick 22, Blackville-Hilda 20
North Myrtle Beach 40, Carvers Bay 21
Palmetto 49, Crescent 0
Pee Dee Academy 35, Williamsburg Academy 7
Pickens 48, West Oak 13
Polk County, N.C. 24, Landrum 0
Powdersville 21, Seneca 17
Richard Winn Academy 48, Northside Christian 42
Socastee 51, Myrtle Beach 34
South Aiken 28, Westside 8
Southside 18, Blacksburg 12
Southside Christian 49, Dixie 0
Spartanburg 41, Union County 7
Spartanburg Christian 50, Thomas Sumter Academy 34
St. James 42, Lake City 34
Strom Thurmond 28, Midland Valley 21
T.L. Hanna 33, Belton-Honea Path 14
Travelers Rest 26, Carolina High and Academy 6
Trinity Byrnes School 49, Robert E. Lee Academy 28
Ware Shoals 20, Great Falls 6
Wilson 19, South Florence 3
Wilson Hall 31, Orangeburg Prep 21
Woodruff 49, St. Joseph 13
Wren 29, Easley 26
York Comprehensive 21, Nation Ford 17
