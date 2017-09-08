More Videos

  Highlights: Spring Valley defeats Sumter to improve to 4-0

    Spring Valley defeated Sumter 51-34 in matchup of 3-0 teams.

Spring Valley defeated Sumter 51-34 in matchup of 3-0 teams. lbezjak@thestate.com
Spring Valley defeated Sumter 51-34 in matchup of 3-0 teams. lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

Week 3 Midlands and SC high school football scoreboard

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 08, 2017 10:00 PM

Midlands scores

Batesburg-Leesville 14, Mid-Carolina 7

C.A. Johnson 28, North 8

Cheraw 35, Camden 21

Dreher 17, River Bluff 14

Gilbert 44, Airport 28

Greenwood Raptors 40, Providence Athletic Club 12

Hammond 35, Ben Lippen 20

Irmo 28, Laurens 21

Lamar 47, Eau Claire 0

Laurence Manning 40, Cardinal Newman 21

Lee Central 14, Columbia 7

Lower Richland 21, Richland Northeast 0

Lugoff-Elgin 21, A.C. Flora 6

Newberry 21, Chapin 14

North Augusta 40, Lexington 14

Pinewood Prep 31, Heathwood Hall 14 (Thursday)

Richard Winn 48, Northside Christian 42

Ridge View 35, Fairfield Central 19

Spring Valley 51, Sumter 34 (Thursday)

Summerville at Dutch Fork, ppd.

Timmonsville 50, North Central 21

W.W. King Academy 52, Calhoun Academy 44

Westwood 28, Blythewood 9

White Knoll 41, Keenan 13

Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy

Statewide scores

Abbeville 28, Lincoln County, Ga. 14

Andrew Jackson Academy 44, Laurens Academy 18

Aynor 46, Creek Bridge 0

Barnwell 23, Wade Hampton (H) 20

Batesburg-Leesville 14, Mid-Carolina 7

Belmont South Point, N.C. 28, Clover 0

Boiling Springs 48, Rock Hill 23

Buford 27, Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 24

Central 21, McBee 18

Chapman 52, Chesnee 0

Charlotte Harding, N.C. 35, Gaffney 28

Cheraw 35, Camden 21

Chester 43, Lancaster 22

Chesterfield 44, Anson County, N.C. 12

Conway 35, Hartsville 21

Dillon Christian 65, Greenwood Christian 41

Dreher 17, River Bluff 14

Eastside 49, Wade Hampton (G) 0

Emerald 37, Ninety Six 25

Florence Christian 27, Oakbrook Prep 9

Fort Mill 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 9

Georgetown 49, Stratford 47

Gilbert 44, Airport 28

Greenville 55, Christ Church Episcopal 14

Greer 42, D.W. Daniel 23

Hammond 35, Ben Lippen 20

Hemingway 54, Andrews 31

Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 28, Camden Military Academy 14

Hillcrest 57, J.L. Mann 16

Irmo 28, Laurens 21

James F. Byrnes 48, Northwestern 14

Johnsonville 14, Hannah-Pamplico 8

Lake View 29, Mullins 22

Lamar 47, Eau Claire 0

Lee Central 14, Columbia 7

Lewisville 62, Whitmire 6

Liberty 35, Blue Ridge 8

Loris 14, Green Sea Floyds 6, OT

Lower Richland 21, Richland Northeast 0

Lugoff-Elgin 21, A.C. Flora 6

Manning 21, Crestwood 20

Mauldin 23, Woodmont 21

McCormick 22, Blackville-Hilda 20

Newberry 21, Chapin 14

North Augusta 40, Lexington 14

North Myrtle Beach 40, Carvers Bay 21

Palmetto 49, Crescent 0

Pee Dee Academy 35, Williamsburg Academy 7

Pickens 48, West Oak 13

Polk County, N.C. 24, Landrum 0

Powdersville 21, Seneca 17

Richard Winn Academy 48, Northside Christian 42

Ridge View 35, Fairfield Central 19

Socastee 51, Myrtle Beach 34

South Aiken 28, Westside 8

Southside 18, Blacksburg 12

Southside Christian 49, Dixie 0

Spartanburg 41, Union County 7

Spartanburg Christian 50, Thomas Sumter Academy 34

Spring Valley 51, Sumter 34

St. James 42, Lake City 34

Strom Thurmond 28, Midland Valley 21

T.L. Hanna 33, Belton-Honea Path 14

Timmonsville 50, North Central 21

Travelers Rest 26, Carolina High and Academy 6

Trinity Byrnes School 49, Robert E. Lee Academy 28

W. Wyman King Academy 52, Calhoun Academy 44

Ware Shoals 20, Great Falls 6

Westwood 28, Blythewood 9

White Knoll 41, W.J. Keenan 13

Wilson 19, South Florence 3

Wilson Hall 31, Orangeburg Prep 21

Woodruff 49, St. Joseph 13

Wren 29, Easley 26

York Comprehensive 21, Nation Ford 17

