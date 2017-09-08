Hammond vindicated in battle of SCISA 3A powerhouses

Losing to Ben Lippen twice last season definitely was on the mind of the Hammond coaches and players, and it showed Friday night.
Senior Corbett Glick threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Skyhawks defeated Ben Lippen 35-20 on Friday at Edens Stadium in a battle of the past two SCISA 3A champions.
Glick finished with 200 yards of total offense, and receiver Lucas Prickett caught 10 passes for 108 yards and two TDs.
Ben Lippen, which knocked the Skyhawks out of the playoffs last year, played Friday without starting quarterback Trad Beatty. Falcons coach Derek White said Beatty was out with an undisclosed injury and will be back when he gets cleared by the doctor. Freshman Will Taylor started in his spot, and the Falcons were reduced to a one-dimensional offense led by Kyle Wright, who rushed for more than 200 yards for the second consecutive game.
Hammond scored on its first possessions to lead 14-0. Ben Lippen cut it to 14-13 before Glick hit Josh Lipisitz just before halftime. Hal Croswell’s TD run on the Skyahwks’ first possession of the second half made it 28-13.
Ben Lippen trailed 35-13 in the third and had chance to cut it to two scores but fumbled inside the Hammond 15-yard line.
KEY NUMBERS
1: Number of Hammond turnovers. Skyhawks had 11 in two games against Ben Lippen last year.
19: Number of penalties by Ben Lippen
THEY SAID IT
“This means a lot. It means we can play with these guys. I’m proud of these guys despite starting seven sophomores, to be able to pull together and win a game like this. It was really special.” – Hammond coach Erik Kimrey
“They played better than us tonight. That wasn’t a very good football game by us. They were more physical than us tonight.” – Ben Lippen coach Derek White
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
H – Glick 15 run (Barrett kick), 6:49
H – Prickett 20 pass from Glick (Barrett kick), 3:27
BL – Wright 49 run (Kang kick), 0:36
2nd Quarter
BL – Wright 2 run (run failed), 6:35
H – Lipisitz 6 pass from Glick (Barrett kick), :03
3rd Quarter
H – Crosswell 1 run (Barrett kick), 10:05
H – Prickett 12 pass from Glick (Barrett kick), 4:33
4th Quarter
BL – Wright 77 run (Kang kick), 7:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: BL: Wright 22-212, Fleming 5-5, Norman 2-12, Taylor 3-1. H: Glick 14-71, Wilson 4-40, Crosswell 11-86.
Passing: BL: Taylor 4-7-0 9. H: Glick 14-27-1 129.
Receiving: BL: Norman 2-(-3), Fleming 2-12. H: Prickett 10-108, Lipisitz 1-6, Wilson 2-5, Diaz 1-10.
