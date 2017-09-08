Westwood thumps short-handed Blythewood

Westwood knew crosstown rival Blythewood was limping into Friday night’s showdown at Richland District Two Stadium without its top two quarterbacks available. Coach Dustin Curtis was hopeful they would be able to exploit the inexperience under center.
They did for the most part in a dominating defensive performance while Elijah Heatley threw for three touchdowns in a 28-9 victory against the Bengals.
“You take every win you can get,” Curtis said. “We faced adversity and had kids hurt last year, but it’s part of the game, but I do hate it for coach Smith. They fought, but we finished it off.”
The Redhawks (3-1) started quickly by scoring on their first two drives. Heatley connected with Montre Miller on a 21-yard scoring strike. Then, one play after a 56-yard punt return by TJ Blanding, Heatley connected with Miller on a 10-yard shovel pass.
Heatley’s final TD came on a 7-yard pass to Christian Horn with 36 seconds left in the half.
Blythewood (2-2) got within 21-9 on a Jaydon Brunson 29-yard touchdown to Jakob Owens and a safety early in the fourth quarter but never got any closer.
KEY PERFORMERS
Elijah Heatley: The junior finished 18-for-25 for 159 yards and three scores.
Jaydon Brunson: The senior was pressed into action at QB with the injuries for the Bengals. He ran for a team-high 73 yards and finished with 56 yards passing and a score.
KEY NUMBERS
6: Blythewood turned it over six times, including four in the first half when Westwood raced to a 21-0 lead. Two of the fumbles came inside the Redhawks 5-yard line.
THEY SAID IT
“Heatley has a great amount of poise. We trust him and trust his attitude and leadership. .” – Dustin Curtis
“It’s tough when you have an undisciplined team like we have right now. We’re kind of reeling.” – Blythewood coach Brian Smith
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
W – Montre Miller 21 pass from Elijah Heatley (Mike Strother kick) 7:38
W – Miller 10 pass from Heatley (run failed) 5:42
2nd Quarter
W – Christian Horn 7 pass from Heatley (Cortez Braham pass from Ahmon Green) 0:36
3rd Quarter
B – Jakob Owens 29 pass from Jaydon Brunson (Miles Heitman kick) 6:29
4th Quarter
B – Safety 10:29
W – Jaylon Riley 4 run (Strother kick) 3:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: B: Jaydon Brunson 21-73, Jaylon Boyd 16-50, Chris Woodall 3-21. W: Jaylon Riley 19-65, Elijah Heatley 6-1, Ahmon Green 3-(-2).
Passing: B: Brunson 5-13-3-56, Dylan Kaminer 2-4-0-6. W: Heatley 18-25-0-159, Green 0-2-0-0 .
Receiving: B: Jakob Owens 4-43, Woodall 1-18, Dalen Mickle 1-4. W: Christian Horn 5-63, Cortez Braham 4-40, Montre Miller 5-42, Trinni Feggett 3-10, Riley 1-4.
