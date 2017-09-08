Irmo scores late to beat Laurens; Gilbert, White Knoll also stay unbeaten

Quarterback John Ragin’s touchdown run with 48 seconds left helped Irmo to a 28-21 win against Laurens on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets preserved the win with an interception on the game’s final play to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2005.
Ragin finished with three touchdown runs for Irmo.
Lugoff-Elgin 21, A.C. Flora 6
At Memorial Stadium, Will Morris threw a 77-yard TD pass to Gatlin Lawson and also ran for a score in the Demons’ victory.
L-E is 3-1 for first time since 2009.
Dreher 17, River Bluff 14
At River Bluff, Jay Washington scored on a 32-yard TD run with 1:39 to give the Blue Devils the victory.
Washington finished with 161 yards on 21 carries.
Jalen Weston led the Gators with 96 yards rushing and a TD.
Gilbert 44, Airport 28
Josh Strickland threw three touchdown passes, and the Indians moved to 4-0 on the season.
Strickland was 11-of-15 passing for 203 yards. Cody Temples rushed for 194 yards and a touchdowns for the Indians.
Gilbert outgained Airport, 586-254.
White Knoll 41, Keenan 13
At White Knoll, the Timberwolves jumped to a 28-0 lead at halftime and cruised to their third consecutive win to start the season.
At White Knoll, the Timberwolves jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and cruised to their third straight win to start the season.
Timberwolves’ quarterbacks Caleb Sheldon and Aveon Smith each accounted for two touchdowns. Sheldon passed for 89 yards and two TDs, while Smith threw for 94 and rushed for 57.
White Knoll outgained the Raiders, 414-166.
Newberry 21, Chapin 14
At Newberry, Amir Abrams celebrated his birthday by rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ victory.
Abrams has two or more touchdowns in 13 consecutive games.
Taison Thomas had a TD run for the Eagles, who have lost to straight. Chapin had a chance to tie the game in the fourth but the Newberry defense came up with an interception in the end zone with 4:31 left.
Ridge View 35, Fairfield Central 19
At Winnsboro, Javon Anderson and Wayln Napper each threw for touchdowns, and Trashad Jett ran for two scores as the Blazers won their third game in a row.
Tyler Mitchell added a touchdown run for Ridge View.
North Augusta 40, Lexington 14
Jordan Washington threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as North Augusta handed Lexington its first loss of the season.
Washington was 13-of-18 for 173 yards in the air and also rushed for 22 yards. Darius Gibson led North Augusta with 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
North Augusta picked off three passes.
Chase Crouch and Akeem Nichols each had TD runs for Lexington.
Lower Richland 21
Richland Northeast 0
At Lower Richland, Tevaughn Higgins threw touchdown passes to Demondre Goodwin and Keyshawn Capers, and the Diamond Hornets won their second consecutive game.
Lee Central 14, Columbia 7
At Bishopville, Tijuan Durant threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Dayrice Austin, and Shileake Albert returned an interception for a score in the Stallions’ win.
Columbia’s Johran Broadnax had a kickoff return for touchdown and recorded 10 1/2 tackles.
Batesburg-Leesville 14
Mid-Carolina 7
At Batesburg-Leesville, Pat Burgess and Bishop Cannon each ran for touchdowns in the Panthers’ win.
Tay Wilson led B-L with 106 yards rushing.
Cade Ruff hit Jack Edwards on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds left for the Rebels’ score. Batesburg-Leesville recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
Lamar 47, Eau Claire 0
At Lamar, Rashad Coleman threw for 124 yards and a TD, and Jablonski Green rushed for 124 and a score for Lamar.
Comments