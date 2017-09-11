Spring Valley and Lexington will meet in the Region 5-5A opener for both teams Friday in Lexington.
High School Football

Week 4 Midlands high school football game schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 9:21 AM

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Bethune Bowman at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Irmo at Blythewood

Friday

A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian

Calhoun County at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Camden at West Florence

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Chapin at Brookland-Cayce

Hammond at Orangeburg Prep

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

\Keenan at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)

Eau Claire at Lewisville

Lower Richland at Chester

Mid-Carolina at Ninety-Six

Newberry at Fairfield Central

North Central at Andrew Jackson

North Augusta at White Knoll

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport

Pelion at Gray Collegiate

Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy

River Bluff at Dutch Fork

South Aiken at Lugoff-Elgin

Spring Valley at Lexington

Swansea at Barnwell

Union County at Ridge View

