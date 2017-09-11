Week 4 Midlands high school football game schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Bethune Bowman at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Irmo at Blythewood
Friday
A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian
Calhoun County at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Camden at West Florence
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Chapin at Brookland-Cayce
Hammond at Orangeburg Prep
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
\Keenan at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)
Eau Claire at Lewisville
Lower Richland at Chester
Mid-Carolina at Ninety-Six
Newberry at Fairfield Central
North Central at Andrew Jackson
North Augusta at White Knoll
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport
Pelion at Gray Collegiate
Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen
Richard Winn at Newberry Academy
River Bluff at Dutch Fork
South Aiken at Lugoff-Elgin
Spring Valley at Lexington
Swansea at Barnwell
Union County at Ridge View
