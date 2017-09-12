Irmo moves into SC high school football poll for first time this season

First-place votes in parentheses; Midlands teams in bold
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (13)
2. Byrnes
Never miss a local story.
3. Dutch Fork
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Conway
6. Spring Valley
7. Greenwood
8. Boiling Springs
9. Irmo
10. Sumter
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Socastee, Summerville, White Knoll, Gaffney
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. South Aiken
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Ridge View
9. Greenville
10. Berkeley
Others receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort
Class 3A
1. Chapman (12)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Timberland
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Gilbert
8. Chester
9. Broome
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Palmetto, Manning, Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. Cheraw
4. Carvers Bay
5. Lee Central
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Chesterfield
8. Latta
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Southside Christian
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Saluda, Buford, Liberty, Woodland
Class A
1. Lamar (11)
2. Hemingway
3. St. John’s
4. Lewisville (2)
5. Lake View
6. C.E. Murray
7. Cross
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Williston-Elko
10. Scott’s Branch
Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Branchville, Bethune-Bowman
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
Comments