High School Football

Irmo moves into SC high school football poll for first time this season

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 03:09 PM

UPDATED September 12, 2017 03:42 PM

First-place votes in parentheses; Midlands teams in bold

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (13)

2. Byrnes

3. Dutch Fork

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Conway

6. Spring Valley

7. Greenwood

8. Boiling Springs

9. Irmo

10. Sumter

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Socastee, Summerville, White Knoll, Gaffney

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. South Aiken

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Ridge View

9. Greenville

10. Berkeley

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Timberland

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Gilbert

8. Chester

9. Broome

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Palmetto, Manning, Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Cheraw

4. Carvers Bay

5. Lee Central

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Chesterfield

8. Latta

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Southside Christian

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Saluda, Buford, Liberty, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar (11)

2. Hemingway

3. St. John’s

4. Lewisville (2)

5. Lake View

6. C.E. Murray

7. Cross

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Williston-Elko

10. Scott’s Branch

Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Branchville, Bethune-Bowman

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

