Spring Valley's 51-34 win over No. 8 Sumter earned it The State's Team of the Week honors.

High School Football

Gilbert, Ridge View and Spring Valley earn top Week 3 football honors

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 4:10 PM

Week 3 honors

Offensive Player of Week

Cody Temples

School: Gilbert

Position: Running Back

Last Week: Starting in place of DeAndre Cook, Temples rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown in win over River Bluff. He also had three tackles and an interception on defense.

Defensive Player of Week

Trashad Jett

School: Ridge View

Position: Linebacker

Last Week: Had 21 tackles, including four for loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in the win over Fairfield Central.

Team of Week

Spring Valley

Last Week: Defeated then eighth-ranked Sumter, 51-34, to move to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2013.

Lou Bezjak

