Gilbert, Ridge View and Spring Valley earn top Week 3 football honors

Week 3 honors
Offensive Player of Week
Cody Temples
School: Gilbert
Position: Running Back
Last Week: Starting in place of DeAndre Cook, Temples rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown in win over River Bluff. He also had three tackles and an interception on defense.
Defensive Player of Week
Trashad Jett
School: Ridge View
Position: Linebacker
Last Week: Had 21 tackles, including four for loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in the win over Fairfield Central.
Team of Week
Spring Valley
Last Week: Defeated then eighth-ranked Sumter, 51-34, to move to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2013.
Lou Bezjak
