High School Football

Top Week 3 Midlands high school football performances

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 5:42 PM

Offense

Quarterback

Quincy Hill, Spring Valley – 5-for-8 passing for 209 yards, 3 TDs; 77 yards, TD on 11 carries

Josh Heatly, A.C. Flora – 17-for-28 passing for 207 yards

Tyriq Goodman, Newberry – 13-for-20 passing for 202 yards, TD; 33 yards on 9 carries

Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 10-for-14 passing for 199 yards, 3 TDs

JaVon Anderson, Ridge View – 8-for-17 passing for 183 yards, TD; 21 yards on 2 carries

John Ragin, Irmo – 14-for-29 passing for 172 yards; 68 yards, 3 TDs on 12 carries

Bryce Jeffcoat, Camden – 10-for-21 passing for 167 yards, TD

Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 18-for-25 passing for 151 yards, 3 TDs

Corbett Glick, Hammond – 14-for-27 passing for 144 yards, 3 TDs; 71 yards on 13 carries, TD

Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 10-for-18 passing for 117 yards; 42 yards, TD on 7 carries

Will Morris, Lugoff-Elgin – 7-for-11 passing for 115 yards, TD

Hunter Mullinax, Dreher – 11-for-23 passing for 110 yards, TD

Running back

Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – 212 yards, 3 TDs on 22 carries

Cody Temples, Gilbert – 194 yards on 24 carries, TD; 3 tackles, INT, PBU

Jay Washington, Dreher – 148 yards on 21 carries, TD; 4 tackles, 2 TFL, sack

Amir Abrams, Newberry – 108 yards, 2 TDs on 31 carries; 3 catches for 62 yards

Jason Legette, Irmo – 107 yards, TD on 19 carries

Tay Wilson, Batesburg-Leesville – 106 yards on 22 carries

Jalen Weston, River Bluff – 96 yards, TD on 11 carries

Kendrell Flowers, Irmo – 93 yards on 15 carries

Tyler Mitchell, Ridge View – 87 yards on 16 carries

Jericho Murphy, Camden – 65 yards, 2 TDs on 17 carries

Wide receiver

Malik Wesley, Spring Valley – 4 catches for 209 yards, 3 TDs

Bernard Porter, Ridge View – 6 catches for 163 yards, TD

Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 10 catches for 120 yards, 3 TDs

Raborn Dismuke, A.C. Flora – 11 catches for 119 yards

Jaleel Gilliam, Newberry – 5 catches for 99 yards, TD

Raekwon Heath, Irmo – 4 catches for 95 yards

Manny Bright, Gilbert – 3 catches for 94 yards, TD

Matt Reed, Gilbert – 6 catches for 88 yards, TD

William Crouch, Lexington – 5 catches for 81 yards

Wayln Napper, Ridge View – 2 catches for 63 yards; 1-for-2 passing 61 yards, TD

Montre Miller, Westwood – 5 catches for 32 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive line

Donovan Toomer, Spring Valley – Graded 93 percent, 7 knockdowns, 2 pancake blocks

Matt Gantt, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 2 pancake blocks

Parker Smith, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 1 pancake block

Defense

Line

Justin Wall, Lugoff-Elgin – 14 tackles, TFL, sack

Ben Ginsburg, Hammond – 10 tackles, TFL, sack

Darius Bell, Gilbert – 9 tackles, 2 FF, sack, 6 QBH

Alex Huntley, Hammond – 9 tackles, 2 TFL

Trajan Jeffcoat, Irmo – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 QBH, FR

Daylon Guess, Irmo – 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 5 QBH

Damion Daley, Ridge View – 8 tackles, TFL; 12 yards, TD on 2 carries

Will Bowers, Heathwood Hall – 8 tackles, 2 TFL, ½ sack

Drew Hall, Heathwood Hall – 7 tackles, 4 TFL, sack

CJ Barnes, Spring Valley – 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, CF, FR

Deaundre Brown, Ridge View – 6 tackles, 2 TFL, sack

Linebacker

Trashad Jett, Ridge View – 21 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, 2 QBH, FF

Tyrik Richardson, Lugoff-Elgin – 21 tackles

Brice Harkness, Westwood – 21 tackles, TFL

Brian Horn, Westwood – 20 tackles, TFL

Griffin Harden, Heathwood Hall – 18 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, FF

Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 16 Tackles, TFL, FF

Cameron Payne, Lugoff-Elgin – 15 tackles

Ron Davis, Eau Claire – 15 tackles, sack, FF

Cole Haile, Chapin – 14 tackles

Drequan Goodwin, Columbia – 14 tackles, TFL

Braiden Short, Chapin – 14 tackles, FR

Terry Carson, Ridge View – 14 tackles, TFL, FF

James Wells, Chapin – 14 tackles

Braden Nanney, White Knoll – 13 tackles, 3 TFL

Taylor Lehman, Chapin – 13 tackles

Caiman Welch, Lugoff-Elgin – 13 tackles

Julius Land, Irmo – 12 tackles, TFL

Willie Young, Newberry – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks

Johran Broadnax, Columbia – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, FF

Henry Locke, Hammond – 11 tackles, 2 TFL

Conner Lehman, Chapin – 11 tackles

Andre Aiken, Irmo – 11 tackles

Isaac Mikell, Hammond – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, PBU

KeAndre Jones, Spring Valley – 10 tackles, TFL, FR, CF

Lawson Danley, River Bluff – 10 tackles, ½ sack, FF

Timothy Land, Irmo – 10 tackles, FF

Dawson Muilenburg, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles, TFL, sack

Cooper Gettys, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles

Khaliq Brown, Eau Claire – 10 tackles

Sterling Harris, Dreher – 9 tackles, 2 PBU

Timothy Jamison, White Knoll – 9 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, blocked kick

Noah Johnson, River Bluff – 8 tackles, 2½ TFL, 1½ sacks, FR

Gabe Harmon, Newberry – 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 PBU

Patrick Godbolt, Blythewood – 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FF, sack

Secondary

Sterling Scott, Westwood – 17 tackles, TFL, INT

Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville – 12 tackles

Logan McNatt, Gilbert – 11 tackles, PBU, FR

Theron Byrd, Fairfield Central – 11 tackles, 2 sacks

Mikhyah Grant, Heathwood Hall – 11 tackles, 2 TFL

TJ Blanding, Westwood – 10 tackles, TFL, FR

Mac Hardy, Heathwood Hall – 10 tackles, TFL

Jaheem Fordham, Ridge View – 10 tackles, INT, 2 PBU

Manning Turbeville, Ben Lippen – 9 tackles, INT

Will Samuel, Westwood – 8 tackles, INT

Jamie Morris, Columbia – 7 tackles, INT, 2 PBU

Dermonti Romney, Westwood – 5 tackles, INT, 2 FR

Special teams

Nick Price, Chapin – Averaged 34.7 yards on three kickoff returns

Paxton Brooks, Airport – Averaged 47 yards on 4 punts; 4-4 on extra points

Lake Barrett, Hammond – 5-for-5 on extra points

Alex Herrera, Spring Valley – 5-for-6 on extra points; 28-yard FG

