Top Week 3 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
Quincy Hill, Spring Valley – 5-for-8 passing for 209 yards, 3 TDs; 77 yards, TD on 11 carries
Josh Heatly, A.C. Flora – 17-for-28 passing for 207 yards
Tyriq Goodman, Newberry – 13-for-20 passing for 202 yards, TD; 33 yards on 9 carries
Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 10-for-14 passing for 199 yards, 3 TDs
JaVon Anderson, Ridge View – 8-for-17 passing for 183 yards, TD; 21 yards on 2 carries
John Ragin, Irmo – 14-for-29 passing for 172 yards; 68 yards, 3 TDs on 12 carries
Bryce Jeffcoat, Camden – 10-for-21 passing for 167 yards, TD
Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 18-for-25 passing for 151 yards, 3 TDs
Corbett Glick, Hammond – 14-for-27 passing for 144 yards, 3 TDs; 71 yards on 13 carries, TD
Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 10-for-18 passing for 117 yards; 42 yards, TD on 7 carries
Will Morris, Lugoff-Elgin – 7-for-11 passing for 115 yards, TD
Hunter Mullinax, Dreher – 11-for-23 passing for 110 yards, TD
Running back
Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – 212 yards, 3 TDs on 22 carries
Cody Temples, Gilbert – 194 yards on 24 carries, TD; 3 tackles, INT, PBU
Jay Washington, Dreher – 148 yards on 21 carries, TD; 4 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
Amir Abrams, Newberry – 108 yards, 2 TDs on 31 carries; 3 catches for 62 yards
Jason Legette, Irmo – 107 yards, TD on 19 carries
Tay Wilson, Batesburg-Leesville – 106 yards on 22 carries
Jalen Weston, River Bluff – 96 yards, TD on 11 carries
Kendrell Flowers, Irmo – 93 yards on 15 carries
Tyler Mitchell, Ridge View – 87 yards on 16 carries
Jericho Murphy, Camden – 65 yards, 2 TDs on 17 carries
Wide receiver
Malik Wesley, Spring Valley – 4 catches for 209 yards, 3 TDs
Bernard Porter, Ridge View – 6 catches for 163 yards, TD
Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 10 catches for 120 yards, 3 TDs
Raborn Dismuke, A.C. Flora – 11 catches for 119 yards
Jaleel Gilliam, Newberry – 5 catches for 99 yards, TD
Raekwon Heath, Irmo – 4 catches for 95 yards
Manny Bright, Gilbert – 3 catches for 94 yards, TD
Matt Reed, Gilbert – 6 catches for 88 yards, TD
William Crouch, Lexington – 5 catches for 81 yards
Wayln Napper, Ridge View – 2 catches for 63 yards; 1-for-2 passing 61 yards, TD
Montre Miller, Westwood – 5 catches for 32 yards, 2 TDs
Offensive line
Donovan Toomer, Spring Valley – Graded 93 percent, 7 knockdowns, 2 pancake blocks
Matt Gantt, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 2 pancake blocks
Parker Smith, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 1 pancake block
Defense
Line
Justin Wall, Lugoff-Elgin – 14 tackles, TFL, sack
Ben Ginsburg, Hammond – 10 tackles, TFL, sack
Darius Bell, Gilbert – 9 tackles, 2 FF, sack, 6 QBH
Alex Huntley, Hammond – 9 tackles, 2 TFL
Trajan Jeffcoat, Irmo – 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 QBH, FR
Daylon Guess, Irmo – 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 5 QBH
Damion Daley, Ridge View – 8 tackles, TFL; 12 yards, TD on 2 carries
Will Bowers, Heathwood Hall – 8 tackles, 2 TFL, ½ sack
Drew Hall, Heathwood Hall – 7 tackles, 4 TFL, sack
CJ Barnes, Spring Valley – 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, CF, FR
Deaundre Brown, Ridge View – 6 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
Linebacker
Trashad Jett, Ridge View – 21 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, 2 QBH, FF
Tyrik Richardson, Lugoff-Elgin – 21 tackles
Brice Harkness, Westwood – 21 tackles, TFL
Brian Horn, Westwood – 20 tackles, TFL
Griffin Harden, Heathwood Hall – 18 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, FF
Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 16 Tackles, TFL, FF
Cameron Payne, Lugoff-Elgin – 15 tackles
Ron Davis, Eau Claire – 15 tackles, sack, FF
Cole Haile, Chapin – 14 tackles
Drequan Goodwin, Columbia – 14 tackles, TFL
Braiden Short, Chapin – 14 tackles, FR
Terry Carson, Ridge View – 14 tackles, TFL, FF
James Wells, Chapin – 14 tackles
Braden Nanney, White Knoll – 13 tackles, 3 TFL
Taylor Lehman, Chapin – 13 tackles
Caiman Welch, Lugoff-Elgin – 13 tackles
Julius Land, Irmo – 12 tackles, TFL
Willie Young, Newberry – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks
Johran Broadnax, Columbia – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, FF
Henry Locke, Hammond – 11 tackles, 2 TFL
Conner Lehman, Chapin – 11 tackles
Andre Aiken, Irmo – 11 tackles
Isaac Mikell, Hammond – 11 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, PBU
KeAndre Jones, Spring Valley – 10 tackles, TFL, FR, CF
Lawson Danley, River Bluff – 10 tackles, ½ sack, FF
Timothy Land, Irmo – 10 tackles, FF
Dawson Muilenburg, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles, TFL, sack
Cooper Gettys, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles
Khaliq Brown, Eau Claire – 10 tackles
Sterling Harris, Dreher – 9 tackles, 2 PBU
Timothy Jamison, White Knoll – 9 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, blocked kick
Noah Johnson, River Bluff – 8 tackles, 2½ TFL, 1½ sacks, FR
Gabe Harmon, Newberry – 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 PBU
Patrick Godbolt, Blythewood – 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FF, sack
Secondary
Sterling Scott, Westwood – 17 tackles, TFL, INT
Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville – 12 tackles
Logan McNatt, Gilbert – 11 tackles, PBU, FR
Theron Byrd, Fairfield Central – 11 tackles, 2 sacks
Mikhyah Grant, Heathwood Hall – 11 tackles, 2 TFL
TJ Blanding, Westwood – 10 tackles, TFL, FR
Mac Hardy, Heathwood Hall – 10 tackles, TFL
Jaheem Fordham, Ridge View – 10 tackles, INT, 2 PBU
Manning Turbeville, Ben Lippen – 9 tackles, INT
Will Samuel, Westwood – 8 tackles, INT
Jamie Morris, Columbia – 7 tackles, INT, 2 PBU
Dermonti Romney, Westwood – 5 tackles, INT, 2 FR
Special teams
Nick Price, Chapin – Averaged 34.7 yards on three kickoff returns
Paxton Brooks, Airport – Averaged 47 yards on 4 punts; 4-4 on extra points
Lake Barrett, Hammond – 5-for-5 on extra points
Alex Herrera, Spring Valley – 5-for-6 on extra points; 28-yard FG
Lou Bezjak
Comments