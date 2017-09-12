Stat leaders for Midlands football teams, through Week 3

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Amir Abrams
Newberry
107
621
5.8
12
Jericho Murphy
Camden
72
468
6.5
6
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
57
450
7.8
6
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
34
431
12.6
5
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
63
409
6.4
4
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
68
395
5.8
6
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
70
371
5.3
3
Jay Washington
Dreher
43
367
8.5
4
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
67
366
5.5
4
Cody Temples
Gilbert
45
330
7.3
5
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
40
318
7.9
6
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
50
345
7.0
8
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
26
298
11.4
3
Braden Walker
River Bluff
49
289
5.9
4
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
41
289
7.0
2
Tate I’aulualo
Spring Valley
43
273
6.3
3
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
33
272
8.2
2
Nate Miller
Columbia
44
271
6.1
4
Juilan Jackson
Gray Collegiate
33
260
7.8
4
Hal Croswell
Hammond
38
257
6.7
2
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
64
105
773
6
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
55
84
763
6
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
55
103
753
5
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
41
74
729
4
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
46
61
711
7
John Ragin
Irmo
43
80
669
7
Corbett Glick
Hammond
40
67
634
10
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
25
31
611
5
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
13
26
573
8
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
30
64
494
4
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
40
76
459
1
Chase Crouch
Lexington
39
80
455
1
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
41
62
451
3
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
35
51
450
1
Josh Heatly
A.C. Flora
45
74
439
0
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
26
57
426
2
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
35
49
425
4
Preston Matthews
Eau Claire
35
81
421
1
Antonio Jackson
Fairfield Central
29
67
403
7
Quinton Patten
Blythewood
24
38
393
3
Caleb Sheldon
White Knoll
21
38
391
5
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
28
446
15.9
4
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
19
410
21.0
2
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
22
370
16.8
5
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
6
336
56.0
5
Gatlin Lawson
Lugoff-Elgin
7
335
47.8
3
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
24
307
12.7
5
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
13
302
23.2
5
Manny Bright
Gilbert
21
292
13.9
1
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
30
266
8.8
0
Cortes Braham
Westwood
18
266
14.7
2
Gage Sease
Gilbert
17
265
15.6
5
Cleo Canty
Hammond
6
260
43.3
3
Jaquain Hills
Richland Northeast
7
245
35.0
2
Christian Horn
Westwood
13
242
18.6
2
Dominick Perry
Brookland-Cayce
10
228
22.8
2
Keon Clary
White Knoll
13
227
17.5
3
Montre Miller
Westwood
22
221
10.5
3
Wayln Napper
Ridge View
13
221
17.0
3
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
PTS
Amir Abrams
Newberry
12
0
0
72
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
8
0
0
48
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
6
0
0
36
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
6
0
0
36
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
6
0
0
36
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
6
0
0
36
Jericho Murphy
Camden
6
0
0
36
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
5
1
0
32
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
0
25
2
31
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
5
0
0
30
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
5
0
0
30
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
5
0
0
30
Gage Sease
Gilbert
5
0
0
30
Cody Temples
Gilbert
5
0
0
30
Albert Hope
White Knoll
5
0
0
30
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
5
0
0
30
Tackles
Player
School
TKLs
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
61
Griffin Hardin
Heathwood Hall
58
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
56
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
55
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
54
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
54
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
52
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
52
TJ Blanding
Westwood
52
James Wells
Chapin
48
Brice Harkness
Westwood
48
Terry Carson
Ridge View
48
Sterling Scott
Westwood
47
Braiden Short
Chapin
45
Julius Land
Irmo
43
Shane O’Connor
Cardinal Newman
41
Taylor Lehman
Chapin
40
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
40
Khaliq Brown
Eau Claire
40
Andrew Morrison
Cardinal Newman
39
Logan Cripe
Lexington
39
Brian Horn
Westwood
39
Damion Daley
Ridge View
39
DeAndre Halley
Camden
37
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
36
Darius Bell
Gilbert
36
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
36
Will Samuel
Westwood
36
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
8
Nick Williams
Westwood
5
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
5
Alex Huntley
Hammond
4
Darius Bell
Gilbert
4
Griffin Hardin
Heathwood Hall
3 1/2
K’eonte Jones
Spring Valley
3
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
3
DeShontez Gray
Pelion
3
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
3
Treshawn Miller
Westwood
3
Travis Ellis
Dreher
3
Logan Cripe
Lexington
3
Jaylen McCoy
Lexington
3
Alston Stewart
Lexington
3
Timothy Jamison
White Knoll
3
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
3
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
4
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
4
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
2
Tykiese Boages
Brookland-Cayce
2
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
CJ Shiver
Irmo
2
Eric Littles
Irmo
2
Reddick Kelley
Lugoff-Elgin
2
Asad Buggs-Bronner
Eau Claire
2
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
2
Cody Temples
Gilbert
2
LJ Gray
White Knoll
2
Parker Van Coutren
Lexington
2
Kidre Diggs
Irmo
2
Will Samuel
Westwood
2
Dermonti Romney
Westwood
2
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
10
480
48.0
Braden Walker
River Bluff
18
758
42.1
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
15
569
37.9
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
8
299
37.4
Tristan Allen
Lexington
13
477
36.7
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
13
458
35.2
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
4
139
34.7
Sailor Chason
Chapin
14
537
34.6
