Westwood quarterback Elijah Heatley leads the Midlands in passing yards through four weeks.
High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams, through Week 3

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 6:00 PM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Amir Abrams

Newberry

107

621

5.8

12

Jericho Murphy

Camden

72

468

6.5

6

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

57

450

7.8

6

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

34

431

12.6

5

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

63

409

6.4

4

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

68

395

5.8

6

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

70

371

5.3

3

Jay Washington

Dreher

43

367

8.5

4

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

67

366

5.5

4

Cody Temples

Gilbert

45

330

7.3

5

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

40

318

7.9

6

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

50

345

7.0

8

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

26

298

11.4

3

Braden Walker

River Bluff

49

289

5.9

4

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

41

289

7.0

2

Tate I’aulualo

Spring Valley

43

273

6.3

3

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

33

272

8.2

2

Nate Miller

Columbia

44

271

6.1

4

Juilan Jackson

Gray Collegiate

33

260

7.8

4

Hal Croswell

Hammond

38

257

6.7

2

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

64

105

773

6

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

55

84

763

6

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

55

103

753

5

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

41

74

729

4

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

46

61

711

7

John Ragin

Irmo

43

80

669

7

Corbett Glick

Hammond

40

67

634

10

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

25

31

611

5

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

13

26

573

8

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

30

64

494

4

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

40

76

459

1

Chase Crouch

Lexington

39

80

455

1

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

41

62

451

3

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

35

51

450

1

Josh Heatly

A.C. Flora

45

74

439

0

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

26

57

426

2

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

35

49

425

4

Preston Matthews

Eau Claire

35

81

421

1

Antonio Jackson

Fairfield Central

29

67

403

7

Quinton Patten

Blythewood

24

38

393

3

Caleb Sheldon

White Knoll

21

38

391

5

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

28

446

15.9

4

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

19

410

21.0

2

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

22

370

16.8

5

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

6

336

56.0

5

Gatlin Lawson

Lugoff-Elgin

7

335

47.8

3

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

24

307

12.7

5

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

13

302

23.2

5

Manny Bright

Gilbert

21

292

13.9

1

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

30

266

8.8

0

Cortes Braham

Westwood

18

266

14.7

2

Gage Sease

Gilbert

17

265

15.6

5

Cleo Canty

Hammond

6

260

43.3

3

Jaquain Hills

Richland Northeast

7

245

35.0

2

Christian Horn

Westwood

13

242

18.6

2

Dominick Perry

Brookland-Cayce

10

228

22.8

2

Keon Clary

White Knoll

13

227

17.5

3

Montre Miller

Westwood

22

221

10.5

3

Wayln Napper

Ridge View

13

221

17.0

3

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

PTS

Amir Abrams

Newberry

12

0

0

72

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

8

0

0

48

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

6

0

0

36

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

6

0

0

36

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

6

0

0

36

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

6

0

0

36

Jericho Murphy

Camden

6

0

0

36

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

5

1

0

32

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

0

25

2

31

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

5

0

0

30

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

5

0

0

30

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

5

0

0

30

Gage Sease

Gilbert

5

0

0

30

Cody Temples

Gilbert

5

0

0

30

Albert Hope

White Knoll

5

0

0

30

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

5

0

0

30

Tackles

Player

School

TKLs

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

61

Griffin Hardin

Heathwood Hall

58

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

56

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

55

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

54

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

54

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

52

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

52

TJ Blanding

Westwood

52

James Wells

Chapin

48

Brice Harkness

Westwood

48

Terry Carson

Ridge View

48

Sterling Scott

Westwood

47

Braiden Short

Chapin

45

Julius Land

Irmo

43

Shane O’Connor

Cardinal Newman

41

Taylor Lehman

Chapin

40

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

40

Khaliq Brown

Eau Claire

40

Andrew Morrison

Cardinal Newman

39

Logan Cripe

Lexington

39

Brian Horn

Westwood

39

Damion Daley

Ridge View

39

DeAndre Halley

Camden

37

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

36

Darius Bell

Gilbert

36

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

36

Will Samuel

Westwood

36

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

8

Nick Williams

Westwood

5

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

5

Alex Huntley

Hammond

4

Darius Bell

Gilbert

4

Griffin Hardin

Heathwood Hall

3 1/2

K’eonte Jones

Spring Valley

3

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

3

DeShontez Gray

Pelion

3

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

3

Treshawn Miller

Westwood

3

Travis Ellis

Dreher

3

Logan Cripe

Lexington

3

Jaylen McCoy

Lexington

3

Alston Stewart

Lexington

3

Timothy Jamison

White Knoll

3

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

3

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

4

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

4

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

2

Tykiese Boages

Brookland-Cayce

2

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

CJ Shiver

Irmo

2

Eric Littles

Irmo

2

Reddick Kelley

Lugoff-Elgin

2

Asad Buggs-Bronner

Eau Claire

2

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

2

Cody Temples

Gilbert

2

LJ Gray

White Knoll

2

Parker Van Coutren

Lexington

2

Kidre Diggs

Irmo

2

Will Samuel

Westwood

2

Dermonti Romney

Westwood

2

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

10

480

48.0

Braden Walker

River Bluff

18

758

42.1

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

15

569

37.9

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

8

299

37.4

Tristan Allen

Lexington

13

477

36.7

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

13

458

35.2

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

4

139

34.7

Sailor Chason

Chapin

14

537

34.6

