Former Lower Richland football Richard Seymour, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, is presented with a golden football as part of an NFL program honoring the high schools of Super Bowl participants in 2016. Seymour is one of modern era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Former Lower Richland standout up for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Lou Bezjak

September 12, 2017 10:34 PM

Former Lower Richland standout Richard Seymour is among the group of modern-era finalists for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, released Tuesday.

Seymour is in his first year of eligibility one of 108 modern era players who made the list.

Seymour was a 1996 Shrine Bowl selection while at Lower Richland who played in college at Georgia. He was a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2001.

Seymour played for the New England Patriots (2001-08) and Oakland Raiders (2019-2012) and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was a member of the Patriots’ first Super Bowl championship team and won three Super Bowl rings with New England.

Seymour was a member of the 2000s all-decade team and finished his career with 496 tackles and 57 ½ sacks. After retiring, he developed a love for poker and competed in the World Series of Poker this summer.

The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. The finalists will be announced Super Bowl weekend in February.

