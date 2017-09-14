Ben Lippen's Ryan Fleming stiff arms Porter Gaud's David Grubbs in last year’s SCISA 3A championship. The two teams meet Friday at Ben Lippen.
Ben Lippen's Ryan Fleming stiff arms Porter Gaud's David Grubbs in last year’s SCISA 3A championship. The two teams meet Friday at Ben Lippen. C. Rush online@thestate.com

High School Football

High school football Week 4 picks, previews and top games

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 1:23 PM

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners.

Chapin (2-2) at Brookland-Cayce (2-1)

TV/Internet: WACH Fox 57.2/1250 (Time Warner), www.wach.com; chapinfootballnet.ipage.com

Players to Watch – C: Hank Manos, WR Xzavion Gordon; BC: QB Reed Charpia, RB Rasheed Taylor

Notes: Chapin won 20-17 last year. … Chapin has lost two straight after 2-0 start. … B-C defense is allowing just 50.1 yards passing a game. … B-C quarterback Reed Charpia has completed 78.1 percent of his passes for 611 yards.

Pick: Brookland-Cayce

Newberry (4-0) at Fairfield Central (2-2)

Radio: 1240 AM/www.wkdk.com

Players to Watch – N: RB Amir Abrams, QB Tyriq Goodman; FC: QB Antonio Jackson, DB/LB Theron Byrd

Notes: Fairfield Central leads series 14-10 since 1986, including 20-7 win last year. … One of these two teams has played for the 3A Upper State championship each year since 2012. … FC has lost two straight and hasn’t lost three in a row since 2011. … Newberry looking for first 5-0 start since 2011.

Pick: Newberry

North Augusta (4-0) at White Knoll (3-0)

Players to Watch – NA: RB Derius Gibson, QB Landon Washington; WK: WR Keon Clary, LB Timothy Jamison

Notes: White Knoll has won last three in series, including 27-6 last year. Before that, NA won previous seven. … Timberwolves looking for first 4-0 start since 2013. … White Knoll has outscored opponents, 62-14, in first half.

Pick: White Knoll

Porter-Gaud (3-0) at Ben Lippen (1-2)

Players to Watch – PG: QB Andrew Thomas, LB Parks Cochrane; BL: RB Kyle Wright, OL Blake Harris

Notes: Rematch of SCISA 3A championship game won by Ben Lippen, 27-21, in overtime. … Ben Lippen played last week without quarterback Trad Beatty. … Kyle Wright has rushed for more than 200 yards in two of BL’s three games.

Pick: Porter-Gaud

South Aiken (3-1) at Lugoff-Elgin (3-1)

Radio/Internet: 102.7 FM/www.wpub.com

Players to Watch – SA: RB Chris Roberts, LB Reid Bolen; L-E: OL Wyatt Campbell, WR Gatlin Lawson

Notes: Second meeting between two schools. South Aiken won, 27-7. … Reid Bolen leads SA in tackles, sacks and interceptions. … L-E is averaging 303 yards per game rushing. … L-E looking for first 4-1 start since 2009.

Pick: South Aiken

Spring Valley (4-0) at Lexington (3-1)

Players to Watch – SV: LB Channing Tindall, QB Quincy Hill; L: RB Jordan Hiller, LB Logan Cripe

Notes: Region 5-5A opener for both teams. … Spring Valley has won three straight and four of last six in series. … The Vikings are averaging 447 yards and 44.7 points per game. … Lexington averaging three sacks a game this season.

Pick: Spring Valley

OTHER PICKS

(Picks in bold face caps)

Thursday

IRMO at Blythewood

CAMDEN at West Florence

Friday

A.C. Flora at RICHLAND NORTHEAST

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE at Saluda

BETHUNE BOWMAN at C.A. Johnson

Calhoun County at DREHER

CARDINAL NEWMAN at Wilson Hall

HAMMOND at Orangeburg Prep

Heathwood Hall at LAURENCE MANNING

Keenan at COLUMBIA

Eau Claire at LEWISVILLE

Lower Richland at CHESTER

MID-CAROLINA at Ninety-Six

North Central at ANDREW JACKSON

ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON at Airport

Pelion at GRAY COLLEGIATE

River Bluff at DUTCH FORK

Swansea at BARNWELL

Union County at RIDGE VIEW

