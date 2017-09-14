High school football Week 4 picks, previews and top games

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners.
Chapin (2-2) at Brookland-Cayce (2-1)
TV/Internet: WACH Fox 57.2/1250 (Time Warner), www.wach.com; chapinfootballnet.ipage.com
Players to Watch – C: Hank Manos, WR Xzavion Gordon; BC: QB Reed Charpia, RB Rasheed Taylor
Notes: Chapin won 20-17 last year. … Chapin has lost two straight after 2-0 start. … B-C defense is allowing just 50.1 yards passing a game. … B-C quarterback Reed Charpia has completed 78.1 percent of his passes for 611 yards.
Pick: Brookland-Cayce
Newberry (4-0) at Fairfield Central (2-2)
Radio: 1240 AM/www.wkdk.com
Players to Watch – N: RB Amir Abrams, QB Tyriq Goodman; FC: QB Antonio Jackson, DB/LB Theron Byrd
Notes: Fairfield Central leads series 14-10 since 1986, including 20-7 win last year. … One of these two teams has played for the 3A Upper State championship each year since 2012. … FC has lost two straight and hasn’t lost three in a row since 2011. … Newberry looking for first 5-0 start since 2011.
Pick: Newberry
North Augusta (4-0) at White Knoll (3-0)
Players to Watch – NA: RB Derius Gibson, QB Landon Washington; WK: WR Keon Clary, LB Timothy Jamison
Notes: White Knoll has won last three in series, including 27-6 last year. Before that, NA won previous seven. … Timberwolves looking for first 4-0 start since 2013. … White Knoll has outscored opponents, 62-14, in first half.
Pick: White Knoll
Porter-Gaud (3-0) at Ben Lippen (1-2)
Players to Watch – PG: QB Andrew Thomas, LB Parks Cochrane; BL: RB Kyle Wright, OL Blake Harris
Notes: Rematch of SCISA 3A championship game won by Ben Lippen, 27-21, in overtime. … Ben Lippen played last week without quarterback Trad Beatty. … Kyle Wright has rushed for more than 200 yards in two of BL’s three games.
Pick: Porter-Gaud
South Aiken (3-1) at Lugoff-Elgin (3-1)
Radio/Internet: 102.7 FM/www.wpub.com
Players to Watch – SA: RB Chris Roberts, LB Reid Bolen; L-E: OL Wyatt Campbell, WR Gatlin Lawson
Notes: Second meeting between two schools. South Aiken won, 27-7. … Reid Bolen leads SA in tackles, sacks and interceptions. … L-E is averaging 303 yards per game rushing. … L-E looking for first 4-1 start since 2009.
Pick: South Aiken
Spring Valley (4-0) at Lexington (3-1)
Players to Watch – SV: LB Channing Tindall, QB Quincy Hill; L: RB Jordan Hiller, LB Logan Cripe
Notes: Region 5-5A opener for both teams. … Spring Valley has won three straight and four of last six in series. … The Vikings are averaging 447 yards and 44.7 points per game. … Lexington averaging three sacks a game this season.
Pick: Spring Valley
OTHER PICKS
(Picks in bold face caps)
Thursday
IRMO at Blythewood
CAMDEN at West Florence
Friday
A.C. Flora at RICHLAND NORTHEAST
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE at Saluda
BETHUNE BOWMAN at C.A. Johnson
Calhoun County at DREHER
CARDINAL NEWMAN at Wilson Hall
HAMMOND at Orangeburg Prep
Heathwood Hall at LAURENCE MANNING
Keenan at COLUMBIA
Eau Claire at LEWISVILLE
Lower Richland at CHESTER
MID-CAROLINA at Ninety-Six
North Central at ANDREW JACKSON
ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON at Airport
Pelion at GRAY COLLEGIATE
River Bluff at DUTCH FORK
Swansea at BARNWELL
Union County at RIDGE VIEW
