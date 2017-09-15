Ben Lippen running back Kyle Wright makes college choice

Kyle Wright made his college choice Friday afternoon.
The Ben Lippen running back/linebacker verbally committed to Temple, a few hours before the Falcons’ game against Porter-Gaud. Wright picked Temple over Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, Georgia State, Navy and Purdue.
“I knew it was the place for me and I almost committed there when I went there on my visit there this summer,” Wright said. “The relationship with running back coach Tony Lucas and head coach Geoff Collins was really great. They talked to me every day.”
Wright joins teammate Trad Beatty, who committed to the Owls this summer. He said having Beatty there definitely played a role in his decision.
Beatty plans to enroll in January but Wright is unsure at this point if he will do the same.
Wright is the 19th ranked prospect by 247Sports in South Carolina for the Class of 2019. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder plays both offense and defense for Ben Lippen but will play running back for the Owls.
Wright is one of two running backs in Temple’s recruiting class.
Wright began his high school career at Blythewood but transferred to Ben Lippen before the start of his junior season. He was part of Falcons’ SCISA Class 3A championship last season and rushed for 847 yards, eight touchdowns while recording 86 tackles and five sacks on defense.
Through three games, this season, Wright is fourth in the Midlands with 431 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
