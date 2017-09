Week 4 Midlands and SC high school football scoreboard

0:31 Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central Pause

2:14 Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo

0:20 Watch: Spring Valley executes hook and lateral for touchdown

1:02 Gameday! Gamecocks back at Williams-Brice to battle Kentucky

2:56 Little girl found in boat alone, first call to 911

2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more

0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process

1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead