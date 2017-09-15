Defense dominates as Spring Valley beats Lexington for fifth victory in a row

Spring Valley’s defense had trouble getting to the game, but didn’t have any during it.
The Vikings’ defense stifled Lexington in the 21-7 victory on Friday in the Region 5-5A opener for both teams. With the win, Spring Valley improves its record to 5-0 on the season.
Spring Valley’s defensive bus broke down on the way to Lexington and the driver of the offensive bus had to go and pick the defensive players up to get them to the game. The Vikings’ defense showed no effects from the later arrival as they held Lexington to 85 total yards and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown.
Spring Valley’s defense bailed out a sluggish performance from the offense, which fumbled on its opening possession – which Lexington’s Mitchell McGee returned for a touchdown to make it 7-0.
With the score tied at 7-all in the second quarter, Spring Valley got a spark from a trick play. The Vikings pulled off a hook-and-lateral as quarterback Quincy Hill hit Malik Wesley, who pitched it to Jaylon Morris, who went 60 yards for the score to make it 14-7.
Morris added another TD in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Spring Valley’s offense was on field for much of second half as the Wildcats ran nine plays after halftime.
KEY NUMBERS
21:24 – Spring Valley’s time of possession in the second half
2.3 – Lexington’s average yards per play
THEY SAID IT
“They were lights out. We put them in bad situations in the first half. They bowed their back and really played hard. It was our best defensive game of the year so far.” – Robin Bacon, Spring Valley coach
“It was a little struggle (bus breaking down) but we had to keep our head in the game and ball out. Overall, it wasn’t one of our best games. The world has yet to see the best of Spring Valley.” – Channing Tindall, Spring Valley linebacker
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
L – McGee 73 fumble return (Waller kick), 8:28
SV – Terrell 7 run (Herrera kick), 4:45
2nd Quarter
SV – Morris 60 pass from Hill (Herrera kick), 1:56
4th Quarter
SV – Morris 1 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: SV: Hill 24-136, Terrell 23-114, Morris 5-45, Wilson 2-16. L: Crouch 5-28, Hiller 12-16, Nicholas 4-11
Passing: SV: Hill 4-8-0 106, Skelton 0-1-0 0. L: Crouch 3-10-0 38
Receiving: SV: Morris 1-60, Wesley 2-22, Geiger 1-24. L: W. Crouch 1-25 McGee 1-9, Hiller 1-4
