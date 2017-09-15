Chapin starts fast in rout of short-handed Brookland-Cayce

Brookland-Cayce, missing junior quarterback Reed Charpia, took more than a half to finally get a grip on Chapin.
Case Barber and the Eagles had no problem with the Bearcats’ defense by the second quarter of Friday’s high school football game at Brookland-Cayce.
Barber rushed, threw, and caught a touchdown, and picked up 114 all-purpose yards in a 35-point first half as Chapin rolled past Brookland-Cayce, 38-20.
Barber opened the scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run , caught a 35-yard pass from Roger Pedroni, and hurled a 3-yard TD pass to Jared Bell. With Barber’s scores, seven catches for 76 yards, four rushes for 24 yards, and three completions for 14 yards, the Eagles (3-2) built their insurmountable lead at the half.
Without Charpia, who injured his shoulder against Lexington last week and is out for at least 1-2 weeks, the Bearcats looked rudderless. Brookland-Cayce made some headway in the second half, with most of the Eagles’ second team on the field.
Rasheed Taylor got B-C on the scoreboard with a 4-yard TD run midway through the third quarter. The Bearcats (2-2) scored again when quarterback Malachi Brown sprung loose for a 65-yard touchdown scamper late in the third.
Brown found Dominick Perry for an 11-yard TD pass midway through the fourth quarter.
Brown had 149 yards and a score on nine carries.
KEY NUMBERS
6.7 – Chapin’s yards per play in the first half. The average went down to 5.5 in the second half with the backups in.
122 – Total offensive yards for Brookland-Cayce in the first half. While both teams had nearly equal times of possession, Chapin rolled up 275 yards on 41 first-half snaps.
THEY SAID IT
“We challenged our guys all week about some stuff, and I think we did that pretty well in the first half. We sat back on our heels a good bit in the second half .” – Justin Gentry, Chapin coach
“He (quarterback Reed Charpia) is gonna be OK, we’re just not gonna bring him back until he’s fully healed. It could be anywhere from a week to three weeks, we don’t know.” – Rusty Charpia, Brookland-Cayce coach
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
C – Case Barber 9 run (run failed) 7:52
2nd Quarter
C – Barber 8 run (Xzavion Gordon pass from Roger Pedroni) 10:55
C – Mark Shealy 28 run (Sailor Chason kick) 7:41
C – Barber 35 pass from Pedroni (Sailor Chason kick) 5:47
C – Jared Bell 3 pass from Barber (Sailor Chason kick) :21
3rd Quarter
B – Rasheed Taylor 4 run (Will King kick) 6:17
C – Chason 25 field goal. 2:17
B – Malachi Brown 65 run (King kick) 1:36
4th Quarter
B – Dominick Perry 11 pass from Brown (run failed) 5:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Chapin – Taison Thomas18-83, Mark Shealy 13-69, Case Barber 6-30, Roger Pedroni 3-15, LaRob Gordon 3-4. Brookland-Cayce – Malachi Brown 9-149, Rasheed Taylor 13-40, Jamir Robinson 4-17, Joe Pradubsri 2-14, Keylin Roach 1-0.
Passing: Chapin – Roger Pedroni 12-17-0, Case Barber 3-4-0, LaRob Gordon 3-6-0. Brookland-Cayce – Malachi Brown 13-23-0, Daveon Sistrunk 0-1-0.
Receiving: Chapin – Case Barber 7-76, Kareem Bowers 6-62, Giovanni Macaluso 1-25, Mark Shealy 1-7, Jared Bell 1-3. Brookland-Cayce – Joe Pradubsri 2-33, Keylin Roach 2-24, Rasheed Taylor 1-4.
