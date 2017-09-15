Richland Northeast tops AC Flora; Ben Lippen wins big; Dutch Fork routs River Bluff

Twontae Wallace scored two-second half touchdowns, including the game-winning 76 yarder with 1:08 left, to give Richland Northeast a 28-21 win over A.C. Flora on Friday at Harry Parone Stadium.
A.C. Flora had a chance to tie and got the 13-yard line as time expired.
The Cavaliers trailed 21-14 with 6:46 left in third but Wallace tied the score on a 6-yard run with 9 seconds in the third quarter.
Josh Heatly threw two TDs for the Falcons.
Ben Lippen 42, Porter-Gaud 28
Kyle Wright, who committed to Temple before the game, rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns for Ben Lippen.
He had a pair of 80-yard touchdown runs and a 66-yarder as the Falcons built a 35-7 halftime lead.
Dutch Fork 48, River Bluff 9
Ron Hoff ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns in the Silver Foxes’ region-opening win.
Quarterback Graeson Underwood was 10-for-17 passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Thompson added a 61-yard TD run.
Ridge View 38, Union County 0
JaVon Anderson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the Blazers’ fourth consecutive victory. It was the first shutout in three years for Ridge View.
Wayln Napper had a TD catch and run for the Blazers.
Airport 25, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 15
Airport quarterback Justin Allen ran for two touchdowns, and running back Jamarcus Pugh rushed for 151 yards in Airport’s first win of the year.
Nygel Boozer picked off two passes for the Eagles.
Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 12
Corbett Glick threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Skyhawks stayed unbeaten.
Lucas Prickett and Andre Wilson each had more than 100 yards receiving and combined for three touchdowns. Jordan Burch had four catches for 64 yards, and Hal Croswell ran for a TD.
Gray Collegiate 37, Pelion 0
Hunter Helms threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Chylon Thomas caught six passes for 145 yards and two scores. GCA held Pelion to less than 100 yards of offense.
Dreher 42, Calhoun County 21
Jay Washington ran for three touchdowns, and quarterback Hunter Mullinax threw a pair of scores for Dreher.
Washington finished with 200 yards rushing and also picked off a pass.
North Augusta 42, White Knoll 14
Landon Washington threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns as North Augusta handed White Knoll its first loss of season.
Derius Gibson added 110 yards and two TDs for Yellow Jackets, and they picked off four passes.
Quarterback Aveon Smith ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns for White Knoll.
Columbia 24, Keenan 7
JoJo Puch threw for two touchdowns and Drequan Goodwin ran for a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Columbia, which snapped a four-game skid.
Chris Reed had Keenan’s touchdown.
Chester 40, Lower Richland 39
Chester stopped Lower Richland on a 2-point conversion with 23 seconds left to deny the Diamond Hornets their third win in a row.
Tevaughn Higgins hit Malich Jacobs on a 10-yard pass to get LR within 40-39. Higgins hit Jacobs on a 50-yard pass to set up the TD.
Higgins finished with three TDs. Lower Richland led 19-6 at halftime.
Laurence Manning 40, Heathwood Hall 19
Duffy Beal had a TD pass and run in the loss for the Highlanders.
LATE THURSDAY West Florence 28, Camden 14
Alyim Ford rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns to give West Florence its first victory.
Bryce Jeffcoat threw for 170 yards, including a 54-yard pass in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
Jericho Murphy had a 43-yard punt return for a touchdown for Camden’s other score.
