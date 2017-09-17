Trick plays coming up big for Spring Valley offense

With his team needing an offensive spark Friday night, Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon dipped into his bag of tricks.

Bacon called for a hook-and-lateral late in the second quarter against Lexington, and the Vikings executed to perfection. Quarterback Quincy Hill hit receiver Malik Wesley, who caught the short pass and flipped it to running back Jaylon Morris. The running back took it 60 yards for the touchdown to give Spring Valley a 14-7 lead, and the Vikings went on to their fifth consecutive victory.

“We really needed something at that time,” Bacon said. “We were flat on offense, and that really gave us a lot of momentum going into halftime.”

Trick plays have become a normal part of the Vikings offense, which is known for its option attack. In 2015, Spring Valley’s hook-and-lateral play earned a spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays for that day. Last year, the Vikings’ “Chinese 88 Draw” running play was one of Hudl’s top five plays that week.

Bacon said they make a effort each week to work on these trick plays.

“We know trick plays are a vital part of the game and can change momentum,” Bacon said. “We work it, probably eight or nine times a week in practice to have it ready. The hook-and-lateral is a hard play to execute, but the kids do a good job in practice and we have a lot of confidence in them.”

Banged up QBs

Several of the top quarterbacks in the Midlands have been sidelined with injuries.

Ben Lippen’s Trad Beatty, Brookland-Cayce’s Reed Charpia and Blythewood’s Quenton Patten have missed games in recent weeks.

Beatty, a Temple commit, missed his second consecutive game, but Falcons coach Derek White said he is taking it slow with him and wants him healthy for the end of season.

Charpia is dealing with a shoulder injury and missed his first start Friday, and B-C lost to Chapin, 38-20. B-C coach Rusty Charpia said his son will miss one to two weeks.

“We’re just not gonna bring him back until he’s fully healed,” Rusty Charpia said.

Blythewood not only is missing Patten, who hurt his ankle against Fairfield Central and was still on crutches last week, but his backup Quentin Singleton also is out. The Bengals found a remedy to cope until their quarterbacks come back last week against Irmo. Blythewood used its BengalCat formation in the 21-7 win, with running backs Jaylon Boyd and Chris Woodall taking direct snaps.

Blythewood ran the ball 65 times for 312 yards in the game.

Kimrey, Washington set milestones

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey and Dreher running back Jay Washington set personal milestones Friday.

Kimrey won his 150th game as Skyhawks’ coach in the 54-12 victory over Orangeburg Prep. He has accomplished that feat in 13½ years. The former South Carolina quarterback is 150-17 at Hammond with eight SCISA state titles.

Washington went past the 3,000-yard rushing plateau in his career after rushing for 200 yards and three scores against Calhoun County. The senior has almost 3,100 yards.

Defense dominating for Ridge View

Since losing its opener to Sumter, Ridge View has won four games in a row, and its defense has been a big part of it.

The Blazers are giving up 8.7 points per game and recorded their first shutout since 2012 with a 38-0 win over Union County.

This week’s stars

Case Barber, Chapin – He ran for two touchdowns, threw a TD and caught one in win over Brookland-Cayce.

Corbett Glick, Hammond – Quarterback threw for 301 yards and five TDs, all in first half, of victory against Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

TeVaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – In the loss to Chester, the quarterback ran for 228 yards, threw for 175 and had four TDs.

Spring Valley defense – Vikings held Lexington to 85 yards of offense.

Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – Rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns a few hours after committing to play at Temple.

Looking ahead

A look at some of the top matchups in the Midlands next week:

Brookland-Cayce at Gray Collegiate – B-C has lost two games in a row while Gray Collegiate looks for its first four-game winning streak. Game being played at Spirit Communications Park.

Dutch Fork at Westwood – Measuring stick game for Westwood before region play begins.

Gilbert at Dreher – Indians are one of the four unbeaten teams left in the Midlands.

Lexington at Irmo – Loser of the game drops to 0-2 in Region 5-5A.

White Knoll at Spring Valley – Vikings out for payback after last year’s blowout loss.