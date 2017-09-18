Gilbert's Jackson Digieso (6) intercepts a pass during the game against Dreher last season. The Indians and Blue Devils meet Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Gilbert's Jackson Digieso (6) intercepts a pass during the game against Dreher last season. The Indians and Blue Devils meet Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Gilbert's Jackson Digieso (6) intercepts a pass during the game against Dreher last season. The Indians and Blue Devils meet Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

High School Football

Week 5 Midlands high school football game schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 18, 2017 10:03 AM

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Flora at Fairfield Central

Abbeville at Mid-Carolina

Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep

Blythewood at River Bluff

Brookland-Cayce at Gray Collegiate (At Spirit Communications Park)

Camden at North Myrtle Beach

Columbia at Pelion

Dutch Fork at Westwood

Gilbert at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Lancaster at Lugoff-Elgin

Lewisville at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Lexington at Irmo

Ninety-Six at Saluda

North Central at Great Falls

Northside Christian at Wardlaw

Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Richard Winn at Clarendon Hall

Richland Northeast at Airport

Silver Bluff at Swansea

White Knoll at Spring Valley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central

Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central 0:31

Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central
Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo 2:14

Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo
Westwood QB Elijah Heatley after win over Blythewood 0:52

Westwood QB Elijah Heatley after win over Blythewood

View More Video