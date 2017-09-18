Week 5 Midlands high school football game schedule

Friday
All games at 7:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Fairfield Central
Abbeville at Mid-Carolina
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
Blythewood at River Bluff
Brookland-Cayce at Gray Collegiate (At Spirit Communications Park)
Camden at North Myrtle Beach
Columbia at Pelion
Dutch Fork at Westwood
Gilbert at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Lancaster at Lugoff-Elgin
Lewisville at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Lexington at Irmo
Ninety-Six at Saluda
North Central at Great Falls
Northside Christian at Wardlaw
Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Richard Winn at Clarendon Hall
Richland Northeast at Airport
Silver Bluff at Swansea
White Knoll at Spring Valley
