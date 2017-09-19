Spring Valley coach will take part in local professional wrestling event

Robin Bacon will get to live out a childhood dream next month.
The Spring Valley football coach will take part in the Palmetto Championship Wrestling’s Showdown at The Valley 2 on Oct. 8 at Spring Valley High School. The event begins at 2 p.m. and features WWE Hall of Famers, The Rock and Roll Express.
The school released a promotional picture for the event Tuesday with Bacon scheduled to make a guest appearance for the event.
“I have no idea what they are getting me into. No more wearing my old Nikita Koloff shirts to school anymore,” Bacon joked. “I have no idea they just volunteered me. Hopefully just as a manager or something. My wife told me please don’t get hurt.”
Bacon said he and his brothers were huge wrestling fans with their favorites being the tag team of Russians Ivan and Nikita Koloff.
“We used to dress up in college like them, my brothers and friends and give everybody the business at the Township Auditorium,” Bacon said.
PCW started a few years ago and puts on shows in the Midlands and throughout the state of South Carolina.
