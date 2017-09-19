Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart and the Indians moved up to No. 4 in Class 3A rankings, released Tuesday.
Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart and the Indians moved up to No. 4 in Class 3A rankings, released Tuesday. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart and the Indians moved up to No. 4 in Class 3A rankings, released Tuesday. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Gilbert moves up in SC high school prep media football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 19, 2017 3:30 PM

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (13)

2. Byrnes

3. Dutch Fork

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Conway

6. Spring Valley

7. Greenwood

8. Boiling Springs

9. Sumter

10. Gaffney

Receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville and Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. South Aiken

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Ridge View

9. Greenville

10. Berkeley

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Chapman

2. Dillon

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. Manning

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Timberland

9. Powdersville

10. Brookland-Cayce

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Palmetto, Emerald

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. (tie) Carvers Bay

Cheraw

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Chesterfield

7. Latta

8. Lee Central

9. Buford

10. Southside Christian

Receiving votes: Saluda, Batesburg-Leesville.

Class A

1. Lamar (11)

2. Hemingway

3. Lewisville (2)

4. Lake View

5. St. John's

6. C.E. Murray

7. Wagener-Salley

8. Williston-Elko

9. Baptist Hill

10. Cross

Receiving votes: Bethune-Bowman, Scotts Branch, Branchville.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central

Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central 0:31

Watch Newberry's game-winning TD, 2-point play vs Fairfield Central
Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo 2:14

Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo
Westwood QB Elijah Heatley after win over Blythewood 0:52

Westwood QB Elijah Heatley after win over Blythewood

View More Video