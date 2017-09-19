Gilbert moves up in SC high school prep media football poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (13)
2. Byrnes
3. Dutch Fork
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Conway
6. Spring Valley
7. Greenwood
8. Boiling Springs
9. Sumter
10. Gaffney
Receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville and Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. South Aiken
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Ridge View
9. Greenville
10. Berkeley
Others receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort
Class 3A
1. Chapman
2. Dillon
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. Manning
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Timberland
9. Powdersville
10. Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Palmetto, Emerald
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. (tie) Carvers Bay
Cheraw
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Chesterfield
7. Latta
8. Lee Central
9. Buford
10. Southside Christian
Receiving votes: Saluda, Batesburg-Leesville.
Class A
1. Lamar (11)
2. Hemingway
3. Lewisville (2)
4. Lake View
5. St. John's
6. C.E. Murray
7. Wagener-Salley
8. Williston-Elko
9. Baptist Hill
10. Cross
Receiving votes: Bethune-Bowman, Scotts Branch, Branchville.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
