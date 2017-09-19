Top Week 4 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
- Corbett Glick, Hammond – 18-for-20 passing for 301 yards, 5 TDs
- Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate – 13-for-25 passing for 250 yards, 3 TDs
- Josh Heatly, A.C. Flora – 28-for-38 passing for 225 yards, 2 TDs; 16 yards, TD on 11 carries
- Graeson Underwood, Dutch Fork – 10-for-17 passing for 215 yards, TD
- Javon Anderson, Ridge View – 11-for-20 passing for 212 yards, 2 TDs; 42 yards on 7 carries, 2 TDs
- Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – 11-for-33 passing for 175 yards, 3 TDs; 228 yards, TD on 18 carries
- Bryce Jeffcoat, Camden – 11-for-23 passing for 167 yards, TD
- John Ragin, Irmo – 12-for-17 passing for 159 yards, TD
- Roger Pedroni, Chapin – 16-for-22 passing for 157 yards, TD
- Malachi Brown, Brookland-Cayce – 14-of-27 passing for 143 yards, TD; 140 yards, TD on 7 carries
- JoJo Puch, Columbia – 10-for-22 passing for 130 yards, 2 TDs
- Will Taylor, Ben Lippen – 10-for-14 passing for 111 yards, 2 TDs
- Aveon Smith, White Knoll – 9-for-16 passing for 62 yards; 127 yards, TD on 19 carries
- Quincy Hill, Spring Valley – 4-for-8 passing for 50 yards; 125 yards, TD on 28 carries
- Charles Simons, Richland Northeast – 6-for-13 passing for 49 yards, TD; 120 yards, TD on 16 carries
Running back
- Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – 369 yards, 4 TDs on 24 carries
- Jay Washington, Dreher – 181 yards, 3 TDs on 21 carries; 4 tackles, PBU, QBH, INT
- Amir Abrams, Newberry – 165 yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries
- Jamarcus Pugh, Airport – 156 yards, 2 TDs on 23 carries
- Twontae Wallace, Richland Northeast – 153 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries
- Jaylon Boyd, Blythewood – 147 yards, TD on 38 carries
- Chris Woodall, Blythewood – 140 yards on 23 carries
- Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – 117 yards, 3 TDs on 17 carries
- JacQuez Terrell, Spring Valley – 115 yards, TD on 22 carries
- Tony Ruff, Fairfield Central – 107 yards, TD on 12 carries
- Keyshawn Capers, Lower Richland – 102 yards, TD on 16 carries
Receiver
- Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate – 5 catches for 114 yards, TD
- Walyn Napper, Ridge View – 5 catches for 114 yards, TD
- Raborn Dismuke, A.C. Flora – 13 catches for 110 yards
- Bernard Porter, Ridge View – 6 catches for 107 yards, TD
- Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 6 catches for 101 yards, 2 TDs
- Andre Wilson, Hammond – 5 catches for 100 yards, TD
- Shymeik Corbett, Camden – 6 catches for 99 yards, TD
- Greg Zirke, Dutch Fork – 4 catches for 79 yards; 71 yards on 3 carries, TD
- Case Barber, Chapin – 6 catches for 68 yards, TD; 23 yards, 2 TDs on 5 carries; 1-for-1 passing for 4 yards, TD
- Leondress Lowry, C.A. Johnson – 160 all-purpose yards
Offensive line
- Airport – Entire line graded out at 93 percent, 10 knockdowns, 7 pancake blocks
- Eric Ferguson, Dreher – Graded at 91 percent, 4 knockdowns, 2 pancake blocks
Defense
Line
- Damondre Anderson, C.A. Johnson – 19 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 QBH , 1 FF , FR
- Ahamad Bryant, Lugoff-Elgin – 15 tackles, 1½ sacks
- Trajan Jeffcoat, Irmo – 13 tackles, TFL
- Dorian Glenn, Fairfield Central – 13 tackles
- Justin Wall, Lugoff-Elgin – 12 tackles, TFL, sack
- Brandon Stevenson, Lugoff-Elgin – 12 tackles, 2 TFL
- Damion Daley, Ridge View – 11 tackles, 3 sacks, QBH
- Brendan Evans-Grayson, Gray Collegiate – 10 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, 4 FF
- Daylon Guess, Irmo – 10 tackles, 2 TFL
- Matthew Staley, C.A. Johnson – 10 tackles, 3 TFL
- K’onte Brown, Spring Valley – 10 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
- Ben Ginsberg, Hammond – 10 tackles, TFL, sack, 2 FF
- Alston Stewart, Lexington – 9 tackles, TFL
- Jaylen McCoy, Lexington – 9 tackles
- Devahn Robinson, Airport – 8 tackles, 2 PBU, QBH, FR, TD
- Maximus Shropshire, Spring Valley – 8 tackles, 2 sacks
- Anteon Ervin, Spring Valley – 8 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
- Patrick Jenkins, Ridge View – 7 tackles, 2 sacks, QBH
- Jordan Burch, Hammond – 7 tackles, 2 TFL
- Quin’yon Lindsey, Airport – 6 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFL, QBH, FF
- Jordan Huston, Dreher – 5½ tackles, 2 sacks
- Kenneth Robinson – 4 tackles, 2 sacks
Linebacker
- Tyrik Richardson, Lugoff-Elgin – 23 tackles, ½ sack
- Cameron Payne, Lugoff-Elgin – 20 tackles, TFL
- Ron Davis, Eau Claire – 18 tackles, FF
- Cole Burns, Ben Lippen – 18 tackles
- Cole Haile, Chapin – 16 tackles, INT
- Ty Brown, Ben Lippen – 16 tackles
- Tyreik Gholson, C.A. Johnson – 16 tackles
- Raahzheik Mays, Brookland-Cayce – 15 tackles, 2 TFL
- Julius Land, Irmo – 15 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU
- Deangelo Bookman, C.A. Johnson – 15 tackles
- Terry Carson, Ridge View – 14 tackles, 2 sacks
- Braden Nanney, White Knoll – 13 tackles, FR
- Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 12 tackles, TFL, sack
- Braden Short, Chapin – 12 tackles
- Trashad Jett, Ridge View – 11 tackles
- Griffin Harden, Heathwood Hall – 11 tackles, TFL, FF
- Kyle Ecton, Dutch Fork – 10 tackles
- Logan Cripe, Lexington – 10 tackles
- Antoine Young, Fairfield Central – 10 tackles
- Tim Green, Columbia – 9 tackles, 3 TFL, INT
- Timothy Jamison, White Knoll – 9 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
- Jack Monroe, Blythewood – 7 tackles, 1½ sacks, 2 TFL, FR
Secondary
- Will Mosier, Lexington – 14 tackles
- Manning Turbeville, Ben Lippen – 13 tackles, TFL, sack, INT
- Theron Byrd, Fairfield Central – 11 tackles
- Akele Pauling, Ben Lippen – 9 tackles, 2 INT, PBU
- Jaheem Fordham, Ridge View – 7 tackles, 2 INT; 3 punt returns for 65 yards
- Lamarcus Moore. Newberry – 7 tackles, TFL, 2 PBU
- Mac Hardy, Heathwood Hall – 5tackles, TFL, sack, QBH, 2 FR
Special teams
- Jaydon Brunson, Blythewood – 65-yard punt return for TD
- Lake Barrett, Hammond – 7-for-7 extra points; 1-for-1 FG
