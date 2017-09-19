Irmo defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat is leading the Midlands in sacks with eight.
High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams, through Week 4

By Lou Bezjak

September 19, 2017 6:01 PM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

58

800

13.7

9

Amir Abrams

Newberry

132

786

5.9

14

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

40

600

15.0

4

Jay Washington

Dreher

64

555

8.7

7

Jericho Murphy

Camden

89

520

5.8

6

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

66

501

7.5

3

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

76

496

6.2

6

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

76

462

6.0

4

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

48

413

8.6

4

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

76

387

5.1

6

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

82

387

4.7

3

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

67

366

5.5

4

Juilan Jackson

Gray Collegiate

47

363

7.7

4

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

89

356

4.0

2

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

51

338

6.7

8

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

76

335

4.4

2

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

56

334

6.0

2

Hal Croswell

Hammond

45

331

7.3

3

Cody Temples

Gilbert

45

330

7.3

5

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

40

318

7.9

6

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

42

316

7.5

3

Nate Miller

Columbia

57

311

5.4

4

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

66

107

974

9

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

52

94

941

6

Corbett Glick

Hammond

58

87

935

15

John Ragin

Irmo

55

97

828

8

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

64

105

773

6

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

56

104

751

5

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

46

61

711

7

Josh Heatly

A.C. Flora

73

112

664

3

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

51

99

626

1

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

25

31

611

5

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

57

84

608

4

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

13

26

573

8

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

37

70

530

4

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

27

52

497

2

Chase Crouch

Lexington

42

90

493

1

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

30

80

484

7

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

36

52

478

1

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

32

70

475

3

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

26

57

426

2

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

35

49

425

4

Preston Matthews

Eau Claire

35

81

421

1

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

25

517

20.7

3

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

17

505

29.7

7

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

30

499

16.4

4

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

27

484

17.9

7

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

43

376

8.7

0

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

19

373

19.6

6

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

10

364

36.4

5

Gatlin Lawson

Lugoff-Elgin

9

355

39.4

3

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

18

335

18.6

4

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

27

334

12.3

5

Jaquain Hills

Richland Northeast

12

310

25.8

3

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

23

304

13.2

5

Manny Bright

Gilbert

21

292

13.9

1

Case Barber

Chapin

21

272

12.9

2

Cortes Braham

Westwood

18

266

14.7

2

Gage Sease

Gilbert

17

265

15.6

5

Cleo Canty

Hammond

6

260

43.3

3

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

Pts

Amir Abrams

Newberry

14

0

0

84

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

9

0

0

54

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

8

0

0

48

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

7

0

0

42

Jay Washington

Dreher

7

0

0

42

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

7

0

0

42

Jericho Murphy

Camden

7

0

0

42

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

6

0

0

36

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

6

0

0

36

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

6

0

0

36

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

6

0

0

36

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

6

0

0

36

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

6

0

0

36

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

6

0

0

36

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

6

0

0

36

Albert Hope

White Knoll

6

0

0

36

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

0

27

2

33

Tackles

Player

School

Tckls

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

75

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

75

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

74

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

72

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

72

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

66

Terry Carson

Ridge View

62

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

62

Brice Harkness

Westwood

59

Griffin Hardin

Heathwood Hall

58

Julius Land

Irmo

58

Braiden Short

Chapin

57

Cole Haile

Chapin

54

Brian Horn

Westwood

53

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

52

James Wells

Chapin

52

TJ Blanding

Westwood

52

Malich Jacobs

Lower Richland

52

Damion Daley

Ridge View

50

Shane O’Connor

Cardinal Newman

50

Logan Cripe

Lexington

49

Sterling Scott

Westwood

47

Andre Aiken

Irmo

45

Braden Nanney

White Knoll

43

Isaiah Davis

Cardinal Newman

43

Taylor Lehman

Chapin

40

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

40

Khaliq Brown

Eau Claire

40

DeAndre Halley

Camden

37

Darius Bell

Gilbert

36

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

36

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

8

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

6 1/2

Nick Williams

Westwood

5

Alex Huntley

Hammond

4

Darius Bell

Gilbert

4

Damion Daley

Ridge View

4

Patrick Jenkins

Ridge View

4

K’eonte Jones

Spring Valley

4

Timothy Jamison

White Knoll

4

Griffin Hardin

Heathwood Hall

3 1/2

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

3

DeShontez Gray

Pelion

3

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

3

Treshawn Miller

Westwood

3

Travis Ellis

Dreher

3

Logan Cripe

Lexington

3

Jaylen McCoy

Lexington

3

Alston Stewart

Lexington

3

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

3

Cam Cox

Gray Collegiate

3

Quinn Lindsey

Airport

3

Ben Ginsberg

Hammond

3

Kenneth Robinson

Eau Claire

3

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

5

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

4

Reddick Kelley

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Kidre Diggs

Irmo

3

Jaheem Fordham

Ridge View

3

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

2

Tykiese Boages

Brookland-Cayce

2

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

CJ Shiver

Irmo

2

Eric Littles

Irmo

2

Asad Buggs-Bronner

Eau Claire

2

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

2

Cody Temples

Gilbert

2

LJ Gray

White Knoll

2

Parker Van Coutren

Lexington

2

Will Samuel

Westwood

2

Dermonti Romney

Westwood

2

Rashard Brown

Dreher

2

Eli Robinson

Dreher

2

Nygel Boozer

Airport

2

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

2

Javon Hills

Richland Northeast

2

Akele Pauling

Ben Lippen

2

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

14

645

46.0

Braden Walker

River Bluff

18

758

42.1

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

17

657

38.6

Sailor Chason

Chapin

14

537

38.4

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

13

468

36.0

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

13

641

35.6

Tristan Allen

Lexington

19

673

35.4

