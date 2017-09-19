Stat leaders for Midlands football teams, through Week 4

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
58
800
13.7
9
Amir Abrams
Newberry
132
786
5.9
14
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
40
600
15.0
4
Jay Washington
Dreher
64
555
8.7
7
Jericho Murphy
Camden
89
520
5.8
6
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
66
501
7.5
3
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
76
496
6.2
6
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
76
462
6.0
4
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
48
413
8.6
4
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
76
387
5.1
6
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
82
387
4.7
3
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
67
366
5.5
4
Juilan Jackson
Gray Collegiate
47
363
7.7
4
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
89
356
4.0
2
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
51
338
6.7
8
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
76
335
4.4
2
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
56
334
6.0
2
Hal Croswell
Hammond
45
331
7.3
3
Cody Temples
Gilbert
45
330
7.3
5
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
40
318
7.9
6
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
42
316
7.5
3
Nate Miller
Columbia
57
311
5.4
4
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
66
107
974
9
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
52
94
941
6
Corbett Glick
Hammond
58
87
935
15
John Ragin
Irmo
55
97
828
8
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
64
105
773
6
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
56
104
751
5
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
46
61
711
7
Josh Heatly
A.C. Flora
73
112
664
3
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
51
99
626
1
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
25
31
611
5
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
57
84
608
4
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
13
26
573
8
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
37
70
530
4
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
27
52
497
2
Chase Crouch
Lexington
42
90
493
1
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
30
80
484
7
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
36
52
478
1
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
32
70
475
3
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
26
57
426
2
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
35
49
425
4
Preston Matthews
Eau Claire
35
81
421
1
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
25
517
20.7
3
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
17
505
29.7
7
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
30
499
16.4
4
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
27
484
17.9
7
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
43
376
8.7
0
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
19
373
19.6
6
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
10
364
36.4
5
Gatlin Lawson
Lugoff-Elgin
9
355
39.4
3
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
18
335
18.6
4
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
27
334
12.3
5
Jaquain Hills
Richland Northeast
12
310
25.8
3
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
23
304
13.2
5
Manny Bright
Gilbert
21
292
13.9
1
Case Barber
Chapin
21
272
12.9
2
Cortes Braham
Westwood
18
266
14.7
2
Gage Sease
Gilbert
17
265
15.6
5
Cleo Canty
Hammond
6
260
43.3
3
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
Pts
Amir Abrams
Newberry
14
0
0
84
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
9
0
0
54
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
8
0
0
48
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
7
0
0
42
Jay Washington
Dreher
7
0
0
42
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
7
0
0
42
Jericho Murphy
Camden
7
0
0
42
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
6
0
0
36
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
6
0
0
36
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
6
0
0
36
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
6
0
0
36
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
6
0
0
36
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
6
0
0
36
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
6
0
0
36
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
6
0
0
36
Albert Hope
White Knoll
6
0
0
36
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
0
27
2
33
Tackles
Player
School
Tckls
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
75
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
75
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
74
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
72
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
72
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
66
Terry Carson
Ridge View
62
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
62
Brice Harkness
Westwood
59
Griffin Hardin
Heathwood Hall
58
Julius Land
Irmo
58
Braiden Short
Chapin
57
Cole Haile
Chapin
54
Brian Horn
Westwood
53
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
52
James Wells
Chapin
52
TJ Blanding
Westwood
52
Malich Jacobs
Lower Richland
52
Damion Daley
Ridge View
50
Shane O’Connor
Cardinal Newman
50
Logan Cripe
Lexington
49
Sterling Scott
Westwood
47
Andre Aiken
Irmo
45
Braden Nanney
White Knoll
43
Isaiah Davis
Cardinal Newman
43
Taylor Lehman
Chapin
40
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
40
Khaliq Brown
Eau Claire
40
DeAndre Halley
Camden
37
Darius Bell
Gilbert
36
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
36
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
8
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
6 1/2
Nick Williams
Westwood
5
Alex Huntley
Hammond
4
Darius Bell
Gilbert
4
Damion Daley
Ridge View
4
Patrick Jenkins
Ridge View
4
K’eonte Jones
Spring Valley
4
Timothy Jamison
White Knoll
4
Griffin Hardin
Heathwood Hall
3 1/2
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
3
DeShontez Gray
Pelion
3
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
3
Treshawn Miller
Westwood
3
Travis Ellis
Dreher
3
Logan Cripe
Lexington
3
Jaylen McCoy
Lexington
3
Alston Stewart
Lexington
3
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
3
Cam Cox
Gray Collegiate
3
Quinn Lindsey
Airport
3
Ben Ginsberg
Hammond
3
Kenneth Robinson
Eau Claire
3
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
5
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
4
Reddick Kelley
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Kidre Diggs
Irmo
3
Jaheem Fordham
Ridge View
3
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
2
Tykiese Boages
Brookland-Cayce
2
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
CJ Shiver
Irmo
2
Eric Littles
Irmo
2
Asad Buggs-Bronner
Eau Claire
2
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
2
Cody Temples
Gilbert
2
LJ Gray
White Knoll
2
Parker Van Coutren
Lexington
2
Will Samuel
Westwood
2
Dermonti Romney
Westwood
2
Rashard Brown
Dreher
2
Eli Robinson
Dreher
2
Nygel Boozer
Airport
2
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
2
Javon Hills
Richland Northeast
2
Akele Pauling
Ben Lippen
2
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
14
645
46.0
Braden Walker
River Bluff
18
758
42.1
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
17
657
38.6
Sailor Chason
Chapin
14
537
38.4
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
13
468
36.0
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
13
641
35.6
Tristan Allen
Lexington
19
673
35.4
