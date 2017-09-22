More Videos

  Watch: Gilbert wins high-scoring shootout with Dreher

    The Gilbert High School Indians football team topped the Dreher Blue Devils 48-34 on Friday, September 22, 2017

The Gilbert High School Indians football team topped the Dreher Blue Devils 48-34 on Friday, September 22, 2017 bbreiner@thestate.com
The Gilbert High School Indians football team topped the Dreher Blue Devils 48-34 on Friday, September 22, 2017 bbreiner@thestate.com

High School Football

Week 5 Midlands and SC high school football scores

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 9:57 PM

Midlands scores

Abbeville 41, Mid-Carolina 6

Ben Lippen 55, Pinewood Prep 21

Brookland-Cayce 28, Gray Collegiate 12

Cathedral Academy 38, W.W. King 14

Dutch Fork 67, Westwood 7

Fairfield Central 41, A.C. Flora 32

Gilbert 48, Dreher 34

Hammond 56, Cardinal Newman 21

Lancaster 27, Lugoff-Elgin 24

Lewisville 42, C.A. Johnson 14

Lexington 41, Irmo 21

North Central 47, Great Falls 0

North Myrtle Beach 63, Camden 28

Pelion 21, Columbia 20

Porter Gaud 29, Heathwood Hall 8

Providence Athletic Club 50, Fountain Inn Christian 12

Richard Winn 47, Clarendon Hall 31

Richland Northeast 23, Airport 20

River Bluff 12, Blythewood 7

Saluda 42, Ninety-Six 23

Silver Bluff 34, Swansea 7

Spring Valley 48, White Knoll 13

  Highlights: Bryce Thompson scores four TDs in Dutch Fork win

    Dutch Fork senior Bryce Thompson scored four first-quarter TDs in win over Westwood.

Highlights: Bryce Thompson scores four TDs in Dutch Fork win

Dutch Fork senior Bryce Thompson scored four first-quarter TDs in win over Westwood.

lbezjak@thestate.com

Statewide scores

Abbeville 41, Mid-Carolina 6

Andrews 35, Latta 28

Augusta Christian, Ga. 43, Oakbrook Prep 0

Aynor 49, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 12

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Edisto 0

Baptist Hill 48, North Charleston 18

Battery Creek 29, Calhoun County 22

Beaufort Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 18

Belton-Honea Path 31, Emerald 14

Ben Lippen 55, Pinewood Prep 21

Berkeley 28, Timberland 0

Bethune-Bowman 46, Whitmire 30

Bishop England 41, Academic Magnet 6

Bluffton 51, Whale Branch 22

Boiling Springs 38, Union County 23

Brookland-Cayce 28, Gray Collegiate Academy 12

Cane Bay 38, Hanahan 31

Carolina Forest 32, Loris 0

Carvers Bay 49, Kingstree 6

Cathedral Academy 38, W. Wyman King Academy 14

Central 28, Andrew Jackson 7

Cheraw 62, Buford 0

Chester 50, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0

Christ Church Episcopal 27, Calhoun Falls 8

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 34, Williamsburg Academy 33

Clinton 35, Chesnee 6

Crescent 40, Ware Shoals 6

Cross 38, Lake Marion 0

Dillon 24, Marlboro County 7

Dillon Christian 58, Pee Dee Academy 28

Dixie 35, Greenwood Christian 7

Dorchester Academy 36, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 22

Dorman 48, Laurens 20

Dutch Fork 67, Westwood 7

Eastside 69, Carolina High and Academy 0

Fairfield Central 41, A.C. Flora 32

First Baptist 70, Hilton Head Prep 0

Fort Dorchester 70, James Island 6

Fox Creek 26, Midland Valley 20

Garrett Academy of Technology 32, Charleston Charter 8

Gilbert 48, Dreher 34

Goose Creek 31, West Ashley 16

Green Sea Floyds 53, Camden Military Academy 0

Greenville 32, Easley 0

Hammond 56, Cardinal Newman 21

Hannah-Pamplico 42, Waccamaw 35

Hemingway 56, C.E. Murray 35

Hillcrest 21, Woodmont 6

Hilton Head Christian Academy 28, Northwood Academy 14

Hilton Head Island 53, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12

J.L. Mann 35, Riverside 33

Johnsonville 27, Marion 15

King's Academy 40, Colleton Prep 18

Lake View 48, Burke 6

Lamar 17, Crestwood 8

Lancaster 27, Lugoff-Elgin 24

Lee Central 41, Chesterfield 21

Lewisville 42, C.A. Johnson 14

Lexington 41, Irmo 21

Liberty 44, West Oak 0

Manning 28, May River 27

Mauldin 50, Blue Ridge 0

McCormick 28, Allendale-Fairfax 12

Mullins 49, McBee 14

Nation Ford 31, Indian Land 7

North Augusta 34, Strom Thurmond 21

North Central 47, Great Falls 0

North Myrtle Beach 63, Camden 28

Northwestern 17, Gaffney 13

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28, St. John's 14

Patrick Henry Academy 32, Jefferson Davis Academy 12

Pelion 21, Columbia 20

Pendleton 50, Powdersville 43

Porter-Gaud 29, Heathwood Hall 8

Richard Winn Academy 47, Clarendon Hall Academy 31

Richland Northeast 23, Airport 20

River Bluff 12, Blythewood 7

Robert E. Lee Academy 35, Carolina Academy 20

Saluda 42, Ninety Six 23

Seneca 38, Pickens 0

Silver Bluff 34, Swansea 7

Socastee 65, St. James 14

South Florence 28, Darlington 27

South Pointe 25, Shelby, N.C. 0

Southside 40, Travelers Rest 24

Southside Christian 17, Blacksburg 14

Spartanburg 47, Westside 11

Spring Valley 48, White Knoll 13

Summerville 23, Ashley Ridge 6

Summerville Faith Christian 28, Holly Hill Academy 16

T.L. Hanna 42, Greenwood 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 42, John Paul II 20

Timmonsville 52, Scott's Branch 16

Trinity Byrnes School 37, Florence Christian 14

Wade Hampton (G) 25, Berea 0

Wade Hampton (H) 32, Lakewood 13

Wagener-Salley 28, Blackville-Hilda 0

Walhalla 51, Landrum 0

Wando 39, Stratford 0

Wilson 34, West Florence 31, 2OT

Wilson Hall 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Wren 29, Palmetto 14

York Comprehensive 21, Clover 10

  Westwood coach Dustin Curtis: Play with relentlessness

    Westwood coach Dustin Curtis gives a passionate pregame speech before Friday's game against Dutch Fork.

Westwood coach Dustin Curtis: Play with relentlessness

Westwood coach Dustin Curtis gives a passionate pregame speech before Friday's game against Dutch Fork.

lbezjak@thestate.com

