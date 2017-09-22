Week 5 Midlands and SC high school football scores

Midlands scores
Abbeville 41, Mid-Carolina 6
Ben Lippen 55, Pinewood Prep 21
Brookland-Cayce 28, Gray Collegiate 12
Cathedral Academy 38, W.W. King 14
Dutch Fork 67, Westwood 7
Fairfield Central 41, A.C. Flora 32
Gilbert 48, Dreher 34
Hammond 56, Cardinal Newman 21
Lancaster 27, Lugoff-Elgin 24
Lewisville 42, C.A. Johnson 14
Lexington 41, Irmo 21
North Central 47, Great Falls 0
North Myrtle Beach 63, Camden 28
Pelion 21, Columbia 20
Porter Gaud 29, Heathwood Hall 8
Providence Athletic Club 50, Fountain Inn Christian 12
Richard Winn 47, Clarendon Hall 31
Richland Northeast 23, Airport 20
River Bluff 12, Blythewood 7
Saluda 42, Ninety-Six 23
Silver Bluff 34, Swansea 7
Spring Valley 48, White Knoll 13
Statewide scores
Andrews 35, Latta 28
Augusta Christian, Ga. 43, Oakbrook Prep 0
Aynor 49, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 12
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Edisto 0
Baptist Hill 48, North Charleston 18
Battery Creek 29, Calhoun County 22
Beaufort Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 18
Belton-Honea Path 31, Emerald 14
Berkeley 28, Timberland 0
Bethune-Bowman 46, Whitmire 30
Bishop England 41, Academic Magnet 6
Bluffton 51, Whale Branch 22
Boiling Springs 38, Union County 23
Cane Bay 38, Hanahan 31
Carolina Forest 32, Loris 0
Carvers Bay 49, Kingstree 6
Central 28, Andrew Jackson 7
Cheraw 62, Buford 0
Chester 50, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0
Christ Church Episcopal 27, Calhoun Falls 8
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 34, Williamsburg Academy 33
Clinton 35, Chesnee 6
Crescent 40, Ware Shoals 6
Cross 38, Lake Marion 0
Dillon 24, Marlboro County 7
Dillon Christian 58, Pee Dee Academy 28
Dixie 35, Greenwood Christian 7
Dorchester Academy 36, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 22
Dorman 48, Laurens 20
Eastside 69, Carolina High and Academy 0
First Baptist 70, Hilton Head Prep 0
Fort Dorchester 70, James Island 6
Fox Creek 26, Midland Valley 20
Garrett Academy of Technology 32, Charleston Charter 8
Goose Creek 31, West Ashley 16
Green Sea Floyds 53, Camden Military Academy 0
Greenville 32, Easley 0
Hannah-Pamplico 42, Waccamaw 35
Hemingway 56, C.E. Murray 35
Hillcrest 21, Woodmont 6
Hilton Head Christian Academy 28, Northwood Academy 14
Hilton Head Island 53, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
J.L. Mann 35, Riverside 33
Johnsonville 27, Marion 15
King's Academy 40, Colleton Prep 18
Lake View 48, Burke 6
Lamar 17, Crestwood 8
Lee Central 41, Chesterfield 21
Liberty 44, West Oak 0
Manning 28, May River 27
Mauldin 50, Blue Ridge 0
McCormick 28, Allendale-Fairfax 12
Mullins 49, McBee 14
Nation Ford 31, Indian Land 7
North Augusta 34, Strom Thurmond 21
Northwestern 17, Gaffney 13
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28, St. John's 14
Patrick Henry Academy 32, Jefferson Davis Academy 12
Pendleton 50, Powdersville 43
Robert E. Lee Academy 35, Carolina Academy 20
Seneca 38, Pickens 0
Socastee 65, St. James 14
South Florence 28, Darlington 27
South Pointe 25, Shelby, N.C. 0
Southside 40, Travelers Rest 24
Southside Christian 17, Blacksburg 14
Spartanburg 47, Westside 11
Summerville 23, Ashley Ridge 6
Summerville Faith Christian 28, Holly Hill Academy 16
T.L. Hanna 42, Greenwood 7
Thomas Heyward Academy 42, John Paul II 20
Timmonsville 52, Scott's Branch 16
Trinity Byrnes School 37, Florence Christian 14
Wade Hampton (G) 25, Berea 0
Wade Hampton (H) 32, Lakewood 13
Wagener-Salley 28, Blackville-Hilda 0
Walhalla 51, Landrum 0
Wando 39, Stratford 0
Wilson 34, West Florence 31, 2OT
Wilson Hall 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Wren 29, Palmetto 14
York Comprehensive 21, Clover 10
