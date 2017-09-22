Brookland-Cayce bounces back against Gray Collegiate

After a humbling loss to Chapin last Friday, coach Rusty Charpia and Brookland-Cayce were looking to shed that memory on the road against Gray Collegiate on Friday.
That’s exactly what the Bearcats did, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter on their way to a 28-12 win against the War Eagles at Spirit Communications Park.
Gray Collegiate entered the game riding high after a 37-0 win against Pelion last week, but was plagued by turnovers, including two fumbles in the first half and an interception in the third quarter.
Stepping up for the injured Reed Charpia, quarterback Malachi Brown made an impact offensively, utilizing shovel passes to running backs Joe Pradrubsri and Rasheed Taylor, who combined for all four touchdowns.
Gray Collegiate’ quarterback Hunter Helms finished with two passing touchdowns and one interception.
“I thing Hunter did well for the protection we had up front,” GC coach Adam Holmes said. “We were down a couple guys but he stood in there, he took some shots, he still made some throws when he needed to. As a young quarterback, he’s just a sophomore, in an environment like this, I thought he did a good job.”
KEY PERFORMERS
Joe Pradubsri: Scored the first touchdown of the game on a 15-yard rush. Defensively, he recovered a fumbled snap, which led to a Bearcats touchdown, and he picked off a pass in the third quarter.
Rasheed Taylor: Scored two rushing touchdowns, breaking tackles and finding holes up the middle on both occasions.
KEY NUMBERS
Four: Combined turnovers, including three fumbles and one interception.
Three: Brookland-Cayce players ejected during the second half.
THEY SAID IT
“I think our biggest problems were playing some new guys in different positions up front. We had two linemen down, so we had two guys playing the guard position who never played before, so that kind of hurt a bit.” – Holmes
HOW THEY SCORED
2nd Quarter
BC - Joe Pradubsri 15-yard rush (Gabriel Shirah kick good), 7:47
GC – Kyser Samuel 26-yard pass from Hunter Helms (Jordan McKim kick blocked), 5:56
BC – Jamir Robinson 65-yard rush (Gabriel Shirah kick good), 5:33
BC – Rasheed Taylor 3-yard rush (Gabriel Shirah kick good), :55
4th Quarter
BC – Rasheed Taylor 15-yard rush (Gabriel Shirah kick good), 10:33
GC – Josh Doctor 11-yard pass from Hunter Helms (2-point conversion no good), 3:52
