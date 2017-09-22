Dutch Fork’s Thompson returns with 4 TDs in a quarter to beat Westwood

After leaving last week’s game with an injury, Bryce Thompson was back at full strength Friday night.
The Dutch Fork senior rushed for four touchdowns in the first quarter in helping the Silver Foxes to a 67-7 win against Westwood.
Thompson, who injured his shoulder against River Bluff, wasn’t cleared to play until Wednesday. And when coach Tom Knotts learned starting tailback Ron Hoff (foot) was out late in week, he plugged Thompson, normally a receiver, into the backfield.
Thompson made his presence felt early by scoring on a 48-yard run on the game’s second play, and Dutch Fork scored on its first four possessions and led 50-0 at halftime. The senior was taken out of the game after the first quarter.
Josue Paredes and Jon Hall each rushed for more than 100 yards and, combined, scored four TDs as Dutch Fork outgained Westwood 469-140.
KEY NUMBERS
-1: Total yards of offense for Westwood in first half
116: Total points scored by Dutch Fork in past two weeks against River Bluff and Westwood
THEY SAID IT
“Bryce (Thompson) is just a football player. He is going to play on Sundays one day. And he was running off of memory. We practiced some plays yesterday, but the guy is just a football player and a joy to coach. South Carolina Gamecocks need him badly.” – Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts
“When Ron (Hoff) isn’t out there, we are missing one of the top running backs in the state. But I want thank my offensive line. I wasn’t getting touched for like 5 yards. They played their tails off today.” – Bryce Thompson
“I think we got the team. We didn’t show it against Fort Dorchester, but that was my fault. But I’m going to make it up to my guys as we go along.” – Knotts
HOW THEY SCORED
D 1st quarter
F – Thompson 48 run (Williams kick), 11:22
DF – Thompson 2 run (Williams kick), 6:35
DF – Thompson 10 run (Williams kick), 3:05
DF – Thompson 6 run (Thompson run), 1:54
2nd Quarter
DF – Paredes 43 run (Williams kick), 5:00
DF – Goines 28 interception return (Williams kick), 4:31
DF – Paredes 1 run (Williams kick), 1:43
3rd Quarter
W – C. Horn 39 pass from Heatley (Strother kick), 9:05
DF – Hall 5 run (Williams kick), 7:55
4th Quarter
DF – Williams 32 FG, 6:32
DF – Paredes 3 run (Williams kick), 1:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: DF: Thompson 6-94, Paredes 15-116, Hall 11-115, Underwood 6-26, Zirke 4-21, Jamison 1-8, Donelson 1-4. W: Riley 9-17, Green 4-7, Heyward 6-25, Heatley, Miller 2-10, Mack 1-3
Passing: DF: Underwood 5-10-0 81, Jamison 1-1-0 4. H: Heatley 8-15-1 88, Green 4-6-0 36
Receiving: DF: Hyatt 1-38, Zirke 1-15, Thomas 1-14, Paredes 1-11, Jurgenson 1-4, Ngugi 1-3. W: C. Horn 3-53, Feggett 4-45, Atkins 1-14, Miller 2-19, Wise 2-3
Comments