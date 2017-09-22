Lexington upends Irmo; RNE wins on late field goal; Spring Valley rolls again

Jordan Hiller rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Chase Crouch threw for two scores as Lexington defeated Irmo, 41-21, in the Battle of the Dam on Friday night.
Crouch was 15-of-20 for 149 yards for the Wildcats, who moved to 1-1 in Region 5-5A.
Irmo, which trailed 28-7, cut it to 28-21 going into the fourth quarter before Lexington took control.
John Ragin threw for 175 yards in loss for Irmo.
Richland Northeast 23, Airport 20
Selvin Recinos-Tejeda hit a 22-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the Cavaliers’ second consecutive victory.
Twontae Wallace rushed for 246 yards on 30 carries for RNE, which outgained Airport 453-190.
Spring Valley 48, White Knoll 13
Quarterback Quincy Hill rushed for 174 yards and threw for 119 with four total touchdowns as Spring Valley improved to 6-0.
The Vikings had 510 yards of total offense in the victory.
White Knoll’s Caleb Sheldon passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns, both to Clayton Lindsay.
River Bluff 12, Blythewood 7
Braden Walker scored the game-winning touchdown with 5:14 left to give the Gators their second win.
Blythewood drove the ball inside RB’s 20 but turned it over on downs late in the game. Jaylon Boyd rushed for 146 yards in the loss for the Bengals.
Ben Lippen 55, Pinewood Prep 21
Trad Beatty threw four first-half touchdowns in his first game back because of injury as the Falcons won their second consecutive game.
Beatty had TD passes of 80, 69, 43 and 34. Kyle Wright rushed for two touchdowns, and Manning Turbeville returned an interception for touchdown.
Hammond 56, Cardinal Newman 21
Quarterback Corbett Glick threw for 389 yards and had seven total touchdowns for the Skyhawks.
Lucas Prickett caught seven passes for 143 yards and two scores, and Andre Wilson added 207 yards of offense and three TDs.
TJ Wise threw for 291 yards and three TDs, all going to Patrick Reedy for the Cardinals. Reedy caught seven passes for 214 yards.
Pelion 21, Columbia 20
Dayrun Keith ran for two touchdowns and threw for a TD as Pelion knocked off Columbia.
The Capitals missed an extra point with 2:30 left. Jeremiah Green rushed for 100 yards for the Panthers.
Fairfield Central 41, A.C. Flora 32
The Griffins snapped their three-game losing streak with a win against the Falcons.
A.C. Flora, which trailed most of game, cut it to 34-32 but missed the two-point conversion with 6:32 left. Fairfield Central scored two minutes later to seal the game.
