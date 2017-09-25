Ridge View will host defending Class 4A state champion South Pointe on Thursday.
High School Football

Week 6 Midlands high school football game schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 25, 2017 11:32 AM

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Keenan at Gray Collegiate (Bolden Stadium)

South Pointe at Ridge View (District 2 Stadium)

Friday

Allendale-Fairfax at Batesburg-Leesville

Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Dutch Fork at Blythewood

Brookland-Cayce at Pelion

Dreher at Chapin

Columbia at Fairfield Central

Fox Creek at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Gilbert at Swansea

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall

Irmo at White Knoll

Lakewood at Lugoff-Elgin

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy

Mid-Carolina at Broome

Midland Valley at Airport

Newberry at Woodruff

North Augusta at Lower Richland

North Central at Lee Central

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman

River Bluff at Lexington

Eau Claire at Saluda

St. John’s Christian at Northside Christian

Westwood at Lancaster

York at Richland Northeast

