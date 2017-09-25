Week 6 Midlands high school football game schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Keenan at Gray Collegiate (Bolden Stadium)
South Pointe at Ridge View (District 2 Stadium)
Friday
Allendale-Fairfax at Batesburg-Leesville
Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Dutch Fork at Blythewood
Brookland-Cayce at Pelion
Dreher at Chapin
Columbia at Fairfield Central
Fox Creek at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Gilbert at Swansea
Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall
Irmo at White Knoll
Lakewood at Lugoff-Elgin
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen
Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy
Mid-Carolina at Broome
Midland Valley at Airport
Newberry at Woodruff
North Augusta at Lower Richland
North Central at Lee Central
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Pinewood Prep at Cardinal Newman
River Bluff at Lexington
Eau Claire at Saluda
St. John’s Christian at Northside Christian
Westwood at Lancaster
York at Richland Northeast
