Gilbert, Hammond, Pelion and Lexington earn top Week 5 honors

The State’s Midlands High School Football
Offensive Players of Week
Manny Bright
School: Gilbert
Position: Receiver
Last Week: Had 13 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns against Dreher. He also retuned a punt 73 yards for a score.
Corbett Glick
School: Hammond
Position: Quarterback
Last Week: Was 21-of-26 passing for school-record 423 yards, four touchdowns against Cardinal Newman. He also rushed for 42 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive Player of Week
Dayrun Keith
School: Pelion
Position: Defensive back
Last Week: Had 11 tackles, one for loss and blocked a kick against Columbia. On offense, he had 156 all-purpose yards and averaged 34 yards on punts.
Team of Week
Lexington
Last Week: Wildcats bounced back from disappointing showing against Spring Valley by defeating Irmo, 41-21, for first region victory.
