Gilbert receiver Manny Bright caught 11 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns Friday against Dreher.
High School Football

Gilbert, Hammond, Pelion and Lexington earn top Week 5 honors

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 2:40 PM

The State’s Midlands High School Football

Offensive Players of Week

Manny Bright

School: Gilbert

Position: Receiver

Last Week: Had 13 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns against Dreher. He also retuned a punt 73 yards for a score.

Corbett Glick

School: Hammond

Position: Quarterback

Last Week: Was 21-of-26 passing for school-record 423 yards, four touchdowns against Cardinal Newman. He also rushed for 42 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive Player of Week

Dayrun Keith

School: Pelion

Position: Defensive back

Last Week: Had 11 tackles, one for loss and blocked a kick against Columbia. On offense, he had 156 all-purpose yards and averaged 34 yards on punts.

Team of Week

Lexington

Last Week: Wildcats bounced back from disappointing showing against Spring Valley by defeating Irmo, 41-21, for first region victory.

