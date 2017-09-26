Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall and the Vikings moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 5A prep media football poll.
High School Football

Spring Valley, Brookland-Cayce move up in state football polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 3:51 PM

South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (13)

2. Byrnes

3. T.L. Hanna

4. Dutch Fork

5. Spring Valley

6. Boiling Springs

7. Sumter

8. Conway

9. Spartanburg

10. (tie) Greenwood

Summerville (tie)

Receiving votes: Socastee.

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. South Aiken

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Ridge View

9. Greenville

10. Berkeley

Receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. Manning

7. Brookland-Cayce

8. Timberland

9. Broome

10. Pendleton

Receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Aynor, Walhalla

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. (tie) Carvers Bay

Cheraw

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Lee Central

7. Chesterfield

8. Southside Christian

9. Buford

10. Saluda

Receiving votes: Latta, Liberty

Class A

1. Lamar (12)

2. Hemingway

3. Lewisville (1)

4. Lake View

5. Wagener-Salley

6. Williston-Elko

7. Baptist Hill

8. C.E. Murray

9. St. Johns

10. Bethune-Bowman

Receiving votes: Cross, Dixie, Branchville

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

