Stat leaders for Midlands football teams, through Week 5

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
67
956
14.2
11
Amir Abrams
Newberry
132
786
5.9
14
Jay Washington
Dreher
86
739
8.6
9
Jericho Murphy
Camden
108
631
5.8
8
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
40
600
15.0
4
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
98
598
6.1
6
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
73
567
7.8
9
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
104
542
5.2
5
Twontae Wallace
Richland Northeast
77
526
6.8
6
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
119
502
4.2
3
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
66
501
7.5
3
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
81
483
5.9
4
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
76
483
6.3
5
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
57
482
8.4
4
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
61
472
7.7
3
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
94
448
4.8
6
Cody Temples
Gilbert
55
446
8.1
8
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
86
445
5.2
4
Nate Miller
Columbia
77
420
5.4
5
Jamarcus Pugh
Airport
79
403
5.1
3
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
67
398
5.9
2
Juilan Jackson
Gray Collegiate
58
383
6.6
4
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Yds
TDs
Corbett Glick
Hammond
79
113
1,358
18
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
83
133
1,199
11
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
68
133
1,040
8
John Ragin
Irmo
68
124
1,017
10
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
52
94
941
6
Josh Heatly
A.C. Flora
90
151
927
4
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
60
80
926
8
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
76
124
886
7
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
49
65
849
10
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
66
124
799
3
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
23
45
742
10
Caleb Sheldon
White Knoll
41
77
682
7
M’Sonti Chin
C.A. Johnson
34
57
664
5
Chase Crouch
Lexington
57
110
642
3
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
25
31
611
5
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
57
84
608
4
Antonio Jackson
Fairfield Central
42
90
583
8
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
42
91
578
4
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
32
62
578
2
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
37
70
530
4
JoJo Puch
Columbia
49
89
499
5
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
30
80
484
7
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
36
52
478
1
Preston Matthews
Eau Claire
35
81
421
1
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
37
710
19.2
7
Manny Bright
Gilbert
34
583
17.1
4
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
25
517
20.7
3
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
31
516
16.6
7
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
17
505
29.7
7
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
30
459
15.3
7
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
25
456
18.6
7
Leondress Lowery
CAJ
12
453
37.7
5
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
50
450
9.0
1
Gatlin Lawson
Lugoff-Elgin
10
410
41.0
3
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
11
405
36.8
5
Jaquain Hills
Richland Northeast
15
374
24.9
3
Clayton Lindsay
White Knoll
21
358
17.0
4
Dominick Perry
Brookland-Cayce
15
346
23.1
3
Wayln Napper
Ridge View
18
335
18.6
4
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
27
334
12.3
5
Keon Clary
White Knoll
25
330
13.2
3
Andre Wilson
Hammond
19
316
16.6
3
R.J. Mobley
A.C. Flora
19
315
16.5
1
Manny Bright
Gilbert
21
292
13.9
1
Case Barber
Chapin
21
272
12.9
2
Gage Sease
Gilbert
20
294
19.4
5
Christian Horn
Westwood
16
294
18.3
3
Ryan Fleming
Ben Lippen
22
293
13.3
4
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
19
292
15.3
1
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
Pts
Amir Abrams
Newberry
14
0
0
84
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
11
0
0
66
Jay Washington
Dreher
9
0
0
54
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
9
0
0
54
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
8
2
0
52
Bishop Cannonl
Batesburg-Leesville
8
0
0
48
Jericho Murphy
Camden
8
0
0
48
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
8
0
0
48
Cody Temples
Gilbert
8
0
0
48
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
7
0
0
42
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
7
0
0
42
Twontae Wallace
Richland Northeast
7
0
0
42
Corbett Glick
Hammond
7
0
0
42
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
7
0
0
42
Nate Miller
Columbia
7
0
0
42
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
7
0
0
42
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
7
0
0
42
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
0
32
2
38
Tackles
Player
School
Tkls
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
101
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
93
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
89
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
85
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
79
Brice Harkness
Westwood
75
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
72
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
72
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
72
Julius Land
Irmo
68
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
66
Brian Horn
Westwood
63
Terry Carson
Ridge View
62
TJ Blanding
Westwood
62
Deangelo Bookman
C.A. Johnson
60
K’Andre Jones
Spring Valley
60
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
59
Braiden Short
Chapin
57
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
57
Shane O’Connor
Cardinal Newman
57
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
55
Cole Haile
Chapin
54
Sterling Scott
Westwood
54
Logan Cripe
Lexington
54
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
54
Andre Aiken
Irmo
53
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
58
Cam Cox
Gray Collegiate
58
James Wells
Chapin
52
Malich Jacobs
Lower Richland
52
Brandon Stevenson
Lugoff-Elgin
52
Braden Nanney
White Knoll
51
Raahzheik Mays
Brookland-Cayce
51
Isaiah Davis
Cardinal Newman
51
Damion Daley
Ridge View
50
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
10
Nick Williams
Westwood
7
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
6½
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
5
Antonio Anderson
Lower Richland
5
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
5
Darius Bell
Gilbert
5
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
5
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
4½
Alex Huntley
Hammond
4
Damion Daley
Ridge View
4
Patrick Jenkins
Ridge View
4
Timothy Jamison
White Knoll
4
Logan Cripe
Lexington
4
Jaylen McCoy
Lexington
4
Alston Stewart
Lexington
4
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
3½
Dewey Greene
A.C. Flora
3½
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
6
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
4
Reddick Kelley
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Kidre Diggs
Irmo
3
Jaheem Fordham
Ridge View
3
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
3
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
2
Tykiese Boages
Brookland-Cayce
2
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
CJ Shiver
Irmo
2
Eric Littles
Irmo
2
Asad Buggs-Bronner
Eau Claire
2
Cody Temples
Gilbert
2
LJ Gray
White Knoll
2
Parker Van Coutren
Lexington
2
Will Samuel
Westwood
2
Dermonti Romney
Westwood
2
Rashard Brown
Dreher
2
Eli Robinson
Dreher
2
Nygel Boozer
Airport
2
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
2
Javon Hills
Richland Northeast
2
Matt Barber
A.C. Flora
2
Akele Pauling
Ben Lippen
2
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
21
836
39.8
Braden Walker
River Bluff
36
1,433
39.8
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
17
657
38.6
Sailor Chason
Chapin
14
537
38.4
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
18
664
36.9
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
22
756
35.3
