High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams, through Week 5

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 26, 2017 5:07 PM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

67

956

14.2

11

Amir Abrams

Newberry

132

786

5.9

14

Jay Washington

Dreher

86

739

8.6

9

Jericho Murphy

Camden

108

631

5.8

8

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

40

600

15.0

4

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

98

598

6.1

6

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

73

567

7.8

9

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

104

542

5.2

5

Twontae Wallace

Richland Northeast

77

526

6.8

6

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

119

502

4.2

3

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

66

501

7.5

3

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

81

483

5.9

4

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

76

483

6.3

5

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

57

482

8.4

4

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

61

472

7.7

3

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

94

448

4.8

6

Cody Temples

Gilbert

55

446

8.1

8

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

86

445

5.2

4

Nate Miller

Columbia

77

420

5.4

5

Jamarcus Pugh

Airport

79

403

5.1

3

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

67

398

5.9

2

Juilan Jackson

Gray Collegiate

58

383

6.6

4

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Corbett Glick

Hammond

79

113

1,358

18

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

83

133

1,199

11

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

68

133

1,040

8

John Ragin

Irmo

68

124

1,017

10

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

52

94

941

6

Josh Heatly

A.C. Flora

90

151

927

4

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

60

80

926

8

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

76

124

886

7

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

49

65

849

10

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

66

124

799

3

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

23

45

742

10

Caleb Sheldon

White Knoll

41

77

682

7

M’Sonti Chin

C.A. Johnson

34

57

664

5

Chase Crouch

Lexington

57

110

642

3

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

25

31

611

5

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

57

84

608

4

Antonio Jackson

Fairfield Central

42

90

583

8

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

42

91

578

4

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

32

62

578

2

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

37

70

530

4

JoJo Puch

Columbia

49

89

499

5

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

30

80

484

7

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

36

52

478

1

Preston Matthews

Eau Claire

35

81

421

1

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

37

710

19.2

7

Manny Bright

Gilbert

34

583

17.1

4

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

25

517

20.7

3

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

31

516

16.6

7

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

17

505

29.7

7

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

30

459

15.3

7

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

25

456

18.6

7

Leondress Lowery

CAJ

12

453

37.7

5

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

50

450

9.0

1

Gatlin Lawson

Lugoff-Elgin

10

410

41.0

3

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

11

405

36.8

5

Jaquain Hills

Richland Northeast

15

374

24.9

3

Clayton Lindsay

White Knoll

21

358

17.0

4

Dominick Perry

Brookland-Cayce

15

346

23.1

3

Wayln Napper

Ridge View

18

335

18.6

4

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

27

334

12.3

5

Keon Clary

White Knoll

25

330

13.2

3

Andre Wilson

Hammond

19

316

16.6

3

R.J. Mobley

A.C. Flora

19

315

16.5

1

Manny Bright

Gilbert

21

292

13.9

1

Case Barber

Chapin

21

272

12.9

2

Gage Sease

Gilbert

20

294

19.4

5

Christian Horn

Westwood

16

294

18.3

3

Ryan Fleming

Ben Lippen

22

293

13.3

4

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

19

292

15.3

1

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

Pts

Amir Abrams

Newberry

14

0

0

84

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

11

0

0

66

Jay Washington

Dreher

9

0

0

54

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

9

0

0

54

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

8

2

0

52

Bishop Cannonl

Batesburg-Leesville

8

0

0

48

Jericho Murphy

Camden

8

0

0

48

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

8

0

0

48

Cody Temples

Gilbert

8

0

0

48

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

7

0

0

42

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

7

0

0

42

Twontae Wallace

Richland Northeast

7

0

0

42

Corbett Glick

Hammond

7

0

0

42

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

7

0

0

42

Nate Miller

Columbia

7

0

0

42

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

7

0

0

42

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

7

0

0

42

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

0

32

2

38

Tackles

Player

School

Tkls

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

101

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

93

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

89

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

85

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

79

Brice Harkness

Westwood

75

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

72

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

72

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

72

Julius Land

Irmo

68

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

66

Brian Horn

Westwood

63

Terry Carson

Ridge View

62

TJ Blanding

Westwood

62

Deangelo Bookman

C.A. Johnson

60

K’Andre Jones

Spring Valley

60

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

59

Braiden Short

Chapin

57

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

57

Shane O’Connor

Cardinal Newman

57

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

55

Cole Haile

Chapin

54

Sterling Scott

Westwood

54

Logan Cripe

Lexington

54

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

54

Andre Aiken

Irmo

53

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

58

Cam Cox

Gray Collegiate

58

James Wells

Chapin

52

Malich Jacobs

Lower Richland

52

Brandon Stevenson

Lugoff-Elgin

52

Braden Nanney

White Knoll

51

Raahzheik Mays

Brookland-Cayce

51

Isaiah Davis

Cardinal Newman

51

Damion Daley

Ridge View

50

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

10

Nick Williams

Westwood

7

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

5

Antonio Anderson

Lower Richland

5

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

5

Darius Bell

Gilbert

5

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

5

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

Alex Huntley

Hammond

4

Damion Daley

Ridge View

4

Patrick Jenkins

Ridge View

4

Timothy Jamison

White Knoll

4

Logan Cripe

Lexington

4

Jaylen McCoy

Lexington

4

Alston Stewart

Lexington

4

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

Dewey Greene

A.C. Flora

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

6

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

4

Reddick Kelley

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Kidre Diggs

Irmo

3

Jaheem Fordham

Ridge View

3

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

3

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

2

Tykiese Boages

Brookland-Cayce

2

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

CJ Shiver

Irmo

2

Eric Littles

Irmo

2

Asad Buggs-Bronner

Eau Claire

2

Cody Temples

Gilbert

2

LJ Gray

White Knoll

2

Parker Van Coutren

Lexington

2

Will Samuel

Westwood

2

Dermonti Romney

Westwood

2

Rashard Brown

Dreher

2

Eli Robinson

Dreher

2

Nygel Boozer

Airport

2

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

2

Javon Hills

Richland Northeast

2

Matt Barber

A.C. Flora

2

Akele Pauling

Ben Lippen

2

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

21

836

39.8

Braden Walker

River Bluff

36

1,433

39.8

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

17

657

38.6

Sailor Chason

Chapin

14

537

38.4

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

18

664

36.9

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

22

756

35.3

