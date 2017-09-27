How do you stop three-time state champs? Ridge View leans on new defensive coordinator

Jibrille Fewell received a lot of congratulatory messages from South Pointe players and parents when he accepted the defensive coordinator job at Ridge View this summer.
This week, the messages haven’t been as flattering as Ridge View faces Fewell’s alma mater and three-time defending state champion South Pointe in a battle of top-10 teams Thursday.
“I’m getting grief now,” Fewell joked Tuesday after practice. “They are talking junk in the group messages, but I love it. I’m up for the challenge.”
Fewell has fond memories of his time as a player and coach at South Pointe. He played for Bobby Carroll and was part of the school’s first state title team in 2008.
Fewell, who played college football at Liberty, credits current Stallions coach Strait Herron with taking a chance on him and getting his coaching career started. He was working out at the school in hopes of landing with an NFL team after college.
But when his shot at the NFL never happened, Herron asked Fewell is he wanted a spot on the South Pointe staff. He was varsity defensive line coach and JV defensive coordinator.
“I didn’t have any plan, so any coaching success I have goes to coach Herron,” said Fewell, a cousin of former South Carolina and current Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. “I thought I would be in my fourth or fifth season (in the NFL) but it isn’t what God intended for me to do. He got me in right position, and I am here for a reason. I’m just blessed.”
Fewell left South Pointe in the spring to take a job at Ardey Kell in North Carolina but left when Ridge View coach Perry Parks offered him the chance to be defensive coordinator. Parks knew Fewell from seeing him at different recruiting camps.
“I always told Jibrille if I had a chance to hire him, I was going to do it,” Parks said. “The kids are having fun and enjoying him.”
Fewell didn’t get the job until July, so it took a while to get to know his players. Ridge View also had to replace several key members from last year’s defense, including all-time sacks leader Damani Staley and defensive back Latheron-Rodgers Anderson.
But things have worked out after the opening loss to Sumter. Ridge View’s defense, led by lineman Damion Daley, is allowing just 8.7 points over the past four games and has scored a defensive touchdown in four of five games.
Ridge View will need another strong defensive performance to slow down the Stallions, who are averaging 458 yards per game.
“They are hungry, and different people had to step up,” Fewell said of his defense. “I challenged them to be the best defense in the state, and they took it to heart.”
